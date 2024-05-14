Close Menu
    Donate
    Login
    Canada Climate Change Ecology Health US

    Climate Crisis-Driven Wildfires in Canada Prompt Air Quality Warnings in US

    More than 24,000 acres of western Canada have been consumed so far this wildfire season.
    By Z ArticleNo Comments3 Mins Read
    Source: Truthout

    Smoke from Canadian wildfires has prompted air quality warnings for some states in the upper Midwest of the U.S.

    Although wildfires in Canada have not yet reached levels seen during last year’s disastrous wildfire season, they have still wrought a destructive path, resulting in mass evacuations in some areas. It’s widely believed that long-lasting drought conditions caused by the climate crisis, coupled with El Niño/La Niña weather patterns, are to blame for the current conditions and that a catastrophic wildfire season is still possible, with some predicting that it could eventually be worse than the 2023 season.

    On Monday, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said that fine particle levels created by the Canadian wildfires were predicted to reach “red” category air quality, a rating that is considered “unhealthy for everyone.” The agency encouraged all affected residents — especially those with sensitivities — to avoid prolonged exposure and to refrain from activities that required heavy exertion outdoors.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    Join the Z Community – receive event invites, announcements, a Weekly Digest, and opportunities to engage.