Julian Assange’s Final Appeal Date Announced

In a significant legal development, the UK High Court has granted Julian Assange the right to appeal his extradition to the United States. The court ruled that a US diplomatic note, which purported to assure that Assange would not face discrimination as an Australian citizen, was insufficient to guarantee his freedom of expression rights.

A date has now been set for the appeal, which will span two days, 9 and 10 July 2024. This hearing is poised to address fundamental issues surrounding the protection of human rights, not only for Assange but also for anyone in the UK and globally who exposes state criminality. The UK High Court’s decision could mark a pivotal moment in this high-profile case, potentially preventing Assange’s extradition to the United States, where the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture has warned he would face conditions amounting to torture.

Support for Assange’s cause has been growing both in his home country of Australia and in the United States. A majority of Australians, along with numerous politicians, advocate for his return home. In the US, a rising number of Congressional representatives are calling for the charges against him to be dropped. House Resolution 934, which seeks to halt the proceedings against Assange, continues to gain bipartisan support in Washington DC.