Jews and Allies Demand Freedom for Mahmoud Khalil and an End to Political Repression

On Monday evening, April 14, Jewish Voice for Peace–NYC (JVP-NYC) held a Liberation Seder outside ICE headquarters at Foley Square. The action, co-sponsored by IfNotNow, Jews For Racial and Economic Justice (JFREJ), Rabbis for Ceasefire, and Shoresh, brought together hundreds of Jews and allies who connected the ancient story of liberation from slavery to today’s urgent struggles against political repression, anti-Palestinian targeting, and state violence.

The Seder took place just days after a Louisiana judge ruled that the deportation of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil could proceed, despite a letter from the Trump administration admitting that Khalil is being targeted solely for his political speech in support of Palestinian rights. Organizers condemned the decision as part of a broader campaign to erode free speech and silence criticism of Israel’s assault on Gaza.

“It’s clear the Trump regime is trying to erode free speech rights in order to silence any criticism of Israel’s genocide in Gaza,” said JVP-NYC in a public statement. “As Jews, we refuse to be used as a cover for political repression and state violence.”

Participants gathered at the doorstep of ICE to demand: “Free Mahmoud, free all political prisoners! Not in our name!” Through ritual, testimony, and collective reflection, the community echoed the central message of Passover: liberation is not just a memory—it is a mandate.

Image by Anthony Donovan

The event’s theme, Come for one, face us all, underscored the community’s unified stance against the criminalization of dissent and the use of immigration enforcement to punish political speech.

As the evening closed, participants lifted their voices together: “Free Mahmoud. Free Palestine.”

Image by Anthony Donovan