How to Pay for Saving the World: Modern Monetary Theory for a Degrowth Transition

We make two theoretical contributions: First, we seek to clarify some misconceptions related to monetary theory prevalent in the degrowth literature. Concerns about public deficits are unwarranted, as there is no necessary social or economic cost associated with a high public deficit in a degrowing economy. Second, we suggest integrating insights from degrowth scholarship into MMT, which has not yet grappled with the reality of social and ecological limits to production. Against this backdrop, we outline an MMT-informed monetary and fiscal policy program for a radical degrowth transition. We address issues related to demand management, price stability and regulating private finance. We discuss the job guarantee as a key policy, before concluding with some remarks on political strategy and further research opportunities.

Most ecological economists do not offer adequate analyses of the contemporary monetary and financial system ( Ament, 2020 ; see also Section 3 ). 1 This problem is also reflected in the modelling literature. The neoclassical Integrated Assessment Models (IAMs) used in climate policy modelling normally do not include money or finance at all ( Espagne, 2018 ). Where IAMs do include a government sector, they typically suggest that public deficits will grow at least temporarily during a low-carbon transition, and that this is problematic because it will reduce welfare by crowding out private activity and increasing the cost of issuing further debt (e.g. Semmler et al., 2018 ). Relying on orthodox IAMs, the IPCC does not deviate from the mainstream view of public finance (e.g. IPCC, 2022 , ch. 15, pp. 48, 63) and does not yet include scenarios for a degrowth transition.

In this article, we draw from Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) to address these questions. MMT analyses the actual setup of modern monetary systems to show how states that issue their own currency are not constrained by a financial budget or by their tax revenue. Even a large public deficit in relation to GDP does not, in and of itself, create macroeconomic problems. MMT thus clarifies how governments can fund social and ecological projects without the need for aggregate growth. However, conventional accounts of MMT have tended to focus on how monetary and fiscal policy can be leveraged in pursuit of full employment and price stability by maximizing productive capacity. Here we argue that such productivism is unnecessary, and that MMT can be understood as a valuable tool for a degrowth transition.

Degrowth literature increasingly acknowledges the key role of the state in this transition (e.g. Koch, 2019 , Koch, 2022 ; Parrique, 2019 ; Schmelzer et al., 2022 ). However, critics often claim that degrowth is not compatible with ‘sustainable’ public finances (e.g. Pasche, 2018 ). Indeed, several practical questions have not yet been addressed: What is an adequate approach to fiscal and monetary policy in a degrowth transition? How can macroeconomic stability be ensured during an equitable reduction of both aggregate supply and demand? How can universal public services, renewable energy deployment, and ecosystem restoration measures be paid for in such a scenario? How might the monetary system be governed to facilitate a radical social-ecological transition out of capitalism?

Degrowth scholarship debunks the myth that continued economic growth in high-income nations is necessary for improving social outcomes, and outlines how such improvements can be achieved with less aggregate production and less resource and energy use. A core principle of degrowth is that expanding universal public services, shortening the working week, introducing a public job guarantee, and reducing inequality would de-link human well-being from growth and make it possible to scale down less-necessary forms of production without negative social consequences.

In the face of various accelerating social and ecological crises, our political imagination remains constrained by two myths, closely related to one another: (1) the notion that perpetual growth is a necessary feature of a functioning economy, and (2) the notion that democratic governments are financially constrained in the pursuit of social and ecological objectives. The myth of financial constraint means that governments believe their only option for funding social and ecological objectives is to first pursue growth. This is a problem, because growth makes it much more difficult to reduce emissions ( IPCC, 2022 , ch. 4 p. 27; see also ch. 5 p. 3). Under these assumptions, survival of life on Earth can only be imagined as a precarious bet on some unprecedented technological change taking place within capitalism, the feasibility of which is not supported by existing empirical literature ( Hickel et al., 2021a ).

The hegemony of neoliberal ideology has led most people to wrongly presume that governments fund their expenditure by first taxing their citizens, as well as by issuing debt that must eventually be ‘repaid’. Given the hegemony of this notion, governments can easily cite the need to ‘balance the budget’ when they prioritize economic growth over social and ecological objectives, or when they choose to cut funding for public services. The austerity politics made possible by the widespread acceptance of this notion have further intensified the artificial scarcity of essential goods.

The state creates money when it spends. Private agents are motivated to use the money denominated in the unit of account determined by the state due to the legal and institutional framework enforced by the state, including the payments system, fees, fines, and taxation. When firms and households pay taxes , the state’s account is credited again, which effectively destroys the money that had been initially spent into existence. This circuit is an idealized description, and the concrete process depends on the institutional framework of the monetary jurisdiction in question. However, in general a state that issues its own non-convertible currency and has no foreign-denominated debt never faces a financial (or monetary supply-side) constraint to its expenditure. There is only a real (monetary demand-side) constraint to public spending, and that is the productive capacity of the economy (including social and ecological limits to production).

As a result, a state with monetary sovereignty can always ensure that its liabilities are acceptable as money. It can therefore afford to pay for anything that workers, resources, and technology available in the national economy can actually do. This insight, famously outlined by Keynes in his book “How to Pay for the War” ( Keynes, 2010 [1940]), is the key tenet of Modern Monetary Theory (e.g. Hail, 2022 ; Kelton, 2020 ; Mitchell et al., 2016 ; Wray, 2015 ).

Any debt instrument functions as money only if it is convertible at par into the liabilities of the state ( Bell, 2001 ; Pozsar, 2014 ). Because central banks are the only actors in the monetary system that are not subject to liquidity constraints , all other issuers of credit must rely on central bank backstops if their liabilities are to be recognized as money. The state thus remains the guarantor of the validity of money and the functioning of the monetary system, and therefore ultimately determines what counts as money ( Schneider and Miess, 2023 ).

This arrangement of the monetary system obscures the socio-political nature of money, consistent with the neoliberal project of “disenchant[ing] politics by replacing it with economics” ( Davies, 2016 ). In reality, money and debt relations are social processes that are embedded within, and reinforce, existing hierarchies and power structures ( Graeber, 2011 ; Ingham, 2002 ). The monetary system is politically and legally constructed, it has operated differently in the past and will operate differently in the future.

Under neoliberal capitalism, the continuous enclosure and commodification of social provisioning systems has been extended to the institution of money. The state has the capacity to create money and govern the monetary system to mobilize production for democratically ratified social objectives. Yet this power has been largely allocated to commercial banks, with investment dominated by large financial firms and asset managers, while ostensibly independent central banks work to stabilize private financial markets and ensure a smooth process of capital accumulation ( Braun and Gabor, 2020 ).

A degrowth framework embraces efficiency improvements while calling also for sufficiency – rejecting the assumption of unlimited desires and emphasizing the importance of meeting finite and satiable needs ( Gough, 2019 ; Max-Neef et al., 1991 ). Degrowth scholarship calls for the creation of democratic universal public services to permanently end the artificial scarcity of key need-satisfiers and support ‘radical abundance’ ( Coote and Percy, 2020 ; Hickel, 2019 ; Millward-Hopkins et al., 2020 ), along with a public job guarantee to eliminate involuntary unemployment and mobilize labour to achieve socially and ecologically necessary objectives. This approach ensures secure access to livelihoods and essential goods regardless of fluctuations in aggregate output, thus de-linking human well-being from growth, and making it possible to scale down destructive and less-necessary forms of production in a just and stable way.

Degrowth scholarship notes that capitalist growth depends on the creation of artificial scarcity. Human needs can typically be satisfied either by means of relatively resource-efficient, non-commodified need satisfiers (for instance, public transit; food from a community kitchen), or by means of relatively scarce and resource-inefficient commodities (a privately owned car; a meal from a home-delivery service). Under capitalism, essential goods (housing, healthcare, transit, nutritious food, etc.) are commodified and access is mediated by prices that are often very high. To obtain the necessary income people are compelled to enter the capitalist labour market, working to produce things that may not be needed simply to access things that clearly are needed. Artificial scarcity of essential goods thus ensures a steady flow of labour for capitalist growth. It also creates growth dependencies: if productivity improvements (or recessions) lead to unemployment, people suffer loss of access to essential goods and growth is needed to create new jobs and resolve the social crisis. This dynamic explains why, despite capitalism’s high levels of production and resource use, many basic needs remain unmet even in high-income countries. In this respect, capitalism is deeply inefficient and wasteful.

MMT and degrowth are strong intellectual and strategic complements. Not only have both gained much ground in recent years, they also share many ideas, including a strong opposition to neoliberal austerity and, more generally, to artificial scarcity.

In order for a degrowth transition to be conducted in a manner that does not induce inflation, the demand for energy and raw materials must be reduced at least as fast as their supply. This means actively reducing the purchasing power of high-income households, whose consumption is disproportionally responsible for the ecological and climate crises , and reducing effective demand in any sectors that do not contribute to social and ecological goals. Both approaches can neutralize the expansionary effects of increased public spending and the inflationary pressure resulting from the simultaneous reduction in productive capacity. 2

To control inflation, some MMT economists favor an expansion of productive capacity in sectors facing supply bottlenecks through targeted industrial policy (e.g. Nersisyan and Wray, 2022 ). Similarly, prominent Keynesian ‘Green New Deal’ proposals suppose that growth of aggregate supply is required to match the initial increase in aggregate demand in order to prevent inflation (e.g. Pettifor, 2020 ). However, for high-income countries, where resource and energy use exceed sustainable levels, this is not an ecologically viable approach. As degrowth scholarship points out, high-income countries need to reduce aggregate production to bring resource use back to sustainable levels. This can be achieved by lengthening product lifespans, and by reducing production as well as productive capacity in ecologically destructive and socially less-necessary industries (SUVs, private jets, fast fashion, beef, arms, etc.). In a degrowth scenario, an increase in socially and ecologically necessary production is reconciled with ecological limits by reducing less-necessary forms of production.

One challenge for a degrowth transition is that an increase in public expenditure implies, ceteris paribus, an expansion of aggregate demand. An increase in aggregate demand that drives an expansion of aggregate supply amounts to economic growth. However, if the expansion in demand occurs under conditions of inadequate supply due to limitations imposed on productive capacity, inflation may ensue.

Inflation represents social conflict over the distribution of goods and resources, mediated by the price system. Distributional conflicts typically take the form of inflation when aggregate supply does not keep up with growing demand. But prices are also shaped by institutions and power ( Bernal, 2021 ). When producer oligopolies or a workforce with collective bargaining power seek to protect or increase their share of aggregate income through raising prices or wages, this can lead to inflation ( Mitchell et al., 2016 ; Wilson, 2021 ; Wray, 2015 ). For instance, as the Covid experience shows, inflation may be driven by supply-chain bottlenecks, or by producers using a transitory increase in input prices to substantially increase their profit margins ( Bernal, 2021 ; Weber and Wasner, 2023 ).

Of course, governments are constrained if an arbitrary legal limit applies to their debt-to-GDP ratio. The members of the Eurozone have imposed such a limit upon themselves and also upon the neocolonial CFA Franc zone ( Pigeaud and Sylla, 2018 ). Additionally, municipalities are constrained if legally required to fund themselves by selling bonds to private investors. All of these constraints are political artefacts which can be abolished. The real limits to fiscal spending are price stability, reflected through inflationary pressures (as MMT points out), and the state of the biosphere (as degrowth contributes).

MMT demonstrates that these concerns are unfounded, as the artificial scarcity of money and the resulting growth dependence are political choices, not economic necessities. While accumulating private debt can become ‘unpayable’ in the absence of economic growth ( Hartley and Kallis, 2021 ), public debt – understood here as the liabilities of the nation state – if denominated in the sovereign’s unit of account, can never become ‘unpayable’. Moreover, even a very large debt-to-GDP ratio does not have to be problematic, as the case of Japan demonstrates ( Wray and Nersisyan, 2021 ). An expansion of government spending on social and ecological objectives, then, does not require growth to be financially sustainable (confirming Mastini et al., 2021 ).

This concern has not yet been convincingly addressed. For example, degrowth scholars talk of “financing” basic income and services through taxation (e.g. Andersson, 2010 ; Kallis et al., 2012 ; Victor, 2008 ), and assume that welfare states “redistribute taxes” ( Koch, 2022 , p.4), or that taxes are “the main source of states’ revenues” ( Richters, 2019 ). As a result, they worry that states, like private debtors or municipal governments, must generate revenue in order to pay interest on their debt (see Hickel, 2020 ). Degrowth scholarship has thus uncritically reproduced the myth of the “growth-dependent welfare state” (e.g. Koch, 2021, p.1). Some scholars have even supported constitutional limits on government deficits, based on the orthodox assumption that economic growth will at some point be required to “pay for” public debt ( Seidl and Zahrnt, 2010 ). The question of public finance is the Achilles heel of degrowth.

The question of public finance is often among the first points raised by skeptics of a degrowth transition (e.g. Pollin, 2019 ; see Parrique, 2021 for an overview of such skepticism). In the short term, many commentators fear that public spending on social-ecological policies would divert funds from other purposes and exacerbate public debt levels. In the long term, if degrowth leads to less GDP, this would shrink the tax base and supposedly aggravate the problem of public debt. Pasche (2018, p.3) has formalized this orthodox view of a “goal conflict between degrowth and sustainable [sic] public finance”. He assumes that the state must tax its citizens and borrow from banks and investors who require higher yields from governments with large debt/GDP ratios. States with declining GDP will then devote an ever-higher proportion of their budget to interest payments. They will have to borrow more and more just to fund even a constant level of expenditure – a debt spiral ensues.

In fact, fiscal and monetary policy choices have historically been determined to a significant degree by fossil fuel prices ( Thompson, 2022 ). However, the standard response to rising energy prices is predicated on depriving lower-income households of energy services through contractionary fiscal and monetary policy, alongside increased energy production, including from fossil sources. In contrast, fiscal and monetary policy for a just and stable degrowth transition will need to prioritize an equitable reduction of demand for energy and other resource-intensive commodities, alongside (and by way of) the construction of publicly funded sustainable provisioning systems that can fulfill everyone’s needs with minimal energy and resource use. Achieving this dual movement through targeted macro-economic management is the key to an MMT-informed degrowth transition.

Two existing critiques of MMT are particularly relevant from the perspective of degrowth. 3 First, as Marxists and Kaleckians point out, while any government may be technically able to ensure full employment, the reproduction of capitalist social relations requires a ‘reserve army’ of unemployed that disciplines workers. Full employment would undermine this core tenet of capital accumulation ( Lapavitsas and Aguila, 2020 ; Merchant, 2021 ). Capitalist states therefore employ deflationary policies that maintain a certain level of unemployment ( Feygin, 2021 ). MMT economists have argued that this critique applies to ‘aggregate pump-priming’, whereas the job guarantee program proposed by MMT avoids this issue by setting a floor on the cost of labor, rather than actively bidding for labor ( Mitchell and Watts, 2003 ). In our view, the demand for full employment should be seen as a strategic tool for escalating political struggles which, as Marxists would agree, is the key to eventually transcending capitalism.

Obviously, the insights of MMT can be used not only for progressive purposes, but also to pursue regressive forms of production, or war. Indeed, aggressive state-spending has marked some anti-democratic and imperialist regimes historically ( Merchant, 2021 ; Tooze, 2006 , Tooze, 2022 ; consider also Knapp, 1909 , Knapp, 1918 ). That is precisely why it is important to integrate the explicitly anti-imperialist, decolonial and radical-democratic perspectives of degrowth into the MMT discourse.

MMT economists are often careful to stress that the ‘T’ stands for ‘theory’, not for ‘transformative policy platform’. Arguably, like any economic theory , MMT is both. In both its descriptive and its prescriptive capacities, it features increasingly prominently in contemporary left-wing discourse, while its descriptive aspects are now accepted by some parts of the financial and political establishment ( Mackintosh, 2021 ).

5. Monetary and fiscal policies for a degrowth transition

Both MMT and degrowth deviate from mainstream approaches by proposing targeted measures to manage sector-specific effective demand in line with the availability of resources. Currently, the management of employment levels and aggregate demand falls largely upon central banks, who work through financial markets and rely on blunt tools (primarily interest rates and asset purchases/sales) to address these issues, with socially suboptimal effects, both at a domestic and international level (Bernal, 2021). Fiscal policy has the capacity to operate in a more finely-tuned and equitable manner – to stabilize prices, directly ensure employment, promote sustainable sectors, support regions ‘left behind’, abolish extreme wealth, and directly benefit marginalized communities.

5.1. Shifting taxation from labor to wealth and resources From the perspective of MMT, taxes amount to the ‘destruction’ of money, and thus a reduction and redistribution of effective demand. Their function is not to create revenue for the government, but to create macroeconomic (and ecological) space for public spending and to reshape income and wealth distribution. MMT demonstrates that the necessary reduction of demand through taxation does not necessarily have to precede the construction of sustainable provisioning systems. This is a strategic advantage, as citizens may oppose higher taxes precisely because they fear losing access to commodified need satisfiers. The degrowth literature, in turn, does not discuss the macroeconomic effects of taxes as much as their distributional and ecological effects. This scholarship favors shifting taxation from wages to wealth, financial transactions, inheritances, and ecologically destructive consumption goods (Kallis et al., 2012; Parrique, 2019, p. 36). The moral principle of sufficiency, in and of itself, requires taxes on high incomes and high wealth (Parrique, 2019, p. 235 ff.). These taxes would effectively reduce emissions, as the wealthiest individuals are responsible for a disproportionate share of global emissions in excess of planetary boundaries (Gore et al., 2021; Otto et al., 2019). Shifting taxation away from labor and toward the consumption of resources and energy is also an effective tool to steer demand away from the ecologically most destructive sectors that are also particularly prone to inflationary pressure (Weber et al., 2022). Consumption of specific goods can be further reduced through absolute caps or bans on advertising (Cosme et al., 2017). The tax schemes proposed by MMT and degrowth are complementary, but there may be tradeoffs. For instance, while high tax rates on top income earners reduce inequality, they are relatively ineffective for reducing inflation, since the rich save proportionally more of their income. The synergies and political tradeoffs between the objectives of reducing inequality, inflation, and environmental impacts warrant further research.