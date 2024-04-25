Dr. Henry Giroux on Pedagogy of Resistance

**Note. This episode featuring Dr. Henry Giroux was co-produced with the Global Transformative Education Network.

In this insightful episode of Conversations4Citizenship, we had the honor of engaging with Dr. Henry Giroux, a distinguished scholar in critical pedagogy. Dr. Giroux, who holds the prestigious position of Chair for Scholarship in the Public Interest at McMaster University, shared his profound thoughts on a range of topics concerning education, democracy, and resistance.

Dr. Giroux began by discussing the politicization of the pandemic and its impact on education, emphasizing the need to recognize and name the problems that have intensified, such as the instrumental rationality and politics of disposability. He highlighted the importance of understanding education’s democratic imperatives and the challenges posed by the pandemic, including the casualization of faculty and the alignment of education with corporate values over civic virtues.

The conversation then shifted to the concept of space in education, where Dr. Giroux elaborated on the need for classrooms to be places of courage, safety, and shared values. He stressed the importance of translating knowledge into action that connects private troubles with larger social issues.

Dr. Giroux also addressed the role of hope versus despair in education, arguing that despair is a form of depoliticization that educators must challenge by fostering a sense of agency and possibility in students.

The discussion touched upon resistance education, the impact of political and economic conditions on the ability to resist, and the importance of collective action and social movements in empowering individuals to become politically engaged.

Dr. Giroux critiqued the ideology of Trumpism, describing it as a form of upgraded fascism that threatens democracy through its promotion of whiteness, Christian nationalism, and educational terror.

The episode concluded with Dr. Giroux’s thoughts on the privatization of education, the importance of public education for democracy, and the need to invest in children and the future. He also shared insights into his current work on the burden of conscience and the dangers of reducing all activities to commercial interests.

