Davos: Trump and Sisi Push, but Ethiopia Holds Its Nile Line

The Nile has always been more than a river. It is memory, identity and survival braided together across north-east Africa. Today, as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam rises on the Blue Nile, that ancient river has become a mirror reflecting the unfinished business of decolonisation, development and diplomacy. The debate unfolding between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt is not merely a technical dispute over cubic metres of water. It is a test of whether a shared future can be built without denying dignity to those who live upstream.

Recent diplomatic momentum — including renewed AU-brokered talks and U.S. Special Envoy overtures in late 2025 — alongside unprecedented hydrological extremes recorded by Nile Basin hydrometric stations, shows this is not an abstract debate but a live, region-wide inflection point.

More than 85 per cent of the Nile’s waters originate in the Ethiopian highlands during the rainy season, then flow north through Sudan into Egypt. Yet for most of the last century, Ethiopia was treated as if it did not exist in the governance of the river it largely creates. Colonial-era agreements in 1929 and 1959 allocated around 55.5 billion cubic metres of Nile water annually to Egypt and 18.5 billion to Sudan, granting Cairo veto power over upstream projects.

Ethiopia was not a signatory, nor were any of the other upstream states. Those arrangements, born of empire rather than equity, still shape the anxieties of today.

For Egypt, the Nile is existential. Around 97 per cent of its freshwater comes from the river, sustaining a population now exceeding 100 million. Any perceived threat to that flow is framed as a matter of national survival. Sudan, positioned between the two, views the river through a more ambivalent lens: wary of disruption, yet conscious of the benefits that regulation could bring to flood control and irrigation if managed cooperatively.

For Ethiopia, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is a declaration of intent. Costing roughly US$5 billion and financed almost entirely through domestic bonds and public contributions from people’s pocket money, the dam symbolises a country determined to lift itself out of darkness. Only about 55 per cent of Ethiopians currently have access to electricity. GERD’s planned capacity of around 5,150 megawatts would nearly double national power generation, transforming industry, healthcare and education for a population approaching 130 million. In developmental terms, the dam is not excessive; it is overdue.

Hydropower, by design, does not consume water. The Blue Nile will continue to flow downstream after passing through GERD’s turbines, regulated rather than blocked. Studies cited by Ethiopian analysts emphasise reduced flood peaks and sedimentation for Sudan, alongside more predictable flows in normal years. Yet perception matters as much as physics. In a region shaped by historical grievance, reassurance must be earned, not asserted.

Upstream, farmers planted according to an old calendar that no longer aligns with unpredictable flows, and in villages near the Blue Nile, families living without reliable electricity mark time by the river’s moods.

Diplomacy around GERD has unfolded in fits and starts. The 2015 Declaration of Principles committed Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt to cooperation, equitable use and avoidance of significant harm. Subsequent negotiations, including African Union-led talks and US-facilitated discussions, repeatedly stalled. Ethiopia proceeded with successive fillings of the dam’s reservoir between 2020 and 2023, insisting that development could not be indefinitely postponed. Egypt and Sudan, in turn, appealed to the United Nations Security Council, seeking a legally binding agreement on filling and operation.

The re-emergence of external mediation offers, including recent overtures from Washington, underscores both the global significance of the Nile and the risks of reducing a complex hydrological reality to political theatre. Claims that the dam ‘blocks’ the river or was financed by foreign powers do little to advance trust and are contradicted by available evidence. What is required instead is sober engagement grounded in data, law and empathy.

International water law provides such a framework. The principles of equitable and reasonable utilisation, alongside the obligation not to cause significant harm, are well established and recognised by the United Nations. Ethiopia has consistently argued that these norms, rather than colonial allocations, should guide Nile governance. Where the 1929 and 1959 treaties allocated water without upstream consent as an artifact of empire, modern international water law — codified in the UN Watercourses Convention — recognises equitable and reasonable utilisation and the obligation not to cause significant harm as the legitimate basis for Nile governance.

From this perspective, GERD is not a unilateral act of aggression but an assertion that upstream development and downstream security are not mutually exclusive.

There are pathways forward. A binding agreement on dam operation, particularly during prolonged droughts, would offer predictability to Egypt and Sudan while preserving Ethiopia’s core development objectives. Transparent data-sharing and joint technical committees could address Sudan’s concerns about dam safety and coordination with its own infrastructure. Regional energy integration, including electricity exports from GERD, could transform a source of tension into a platform for shared prosperity, aligning economic incentives with cooperation.

Strategists have long argued that transboundary water disputes are best resolved when framed as opportunities for collective gain rather than zero-sum contests. The Nile basin, spanning eleven countries, will face intensified climate variability in the coming decades. Greater rainfall extremes make coordinated management not just desirable but essential. Against that backdrop, continued reliance on exclusionary historical claims appears increasingly untenable.

If the ethics of upstream development become the lingua franca of Nile Basin diplomacy, the topic will not just be of water security, but of hydropolitical dignity shared among riparian peoples.

For Ethiopia, the moral case is compelling. A nation that contributes the majority of the Nile’s waters seeks to illuminate its homes and factories without depriving neighbours of life-giving flows. For Egypt, the fear of scarcity is deeply rooted and deserves respect, not dismissal. Sudan’s cautious pragmatism reflects the reality of living between aspiration and anxiety. None of these positions is illegitimate. What is illegitimate is allowing inherited inequities to harden into permanent vetoes over development.

The Nile Basin Initiative, spanning eleven countries, now finds itself at the centre of a broader geopolitical swirl that includes Red Sea security dynamics, Gulf state competition for Horn influence, and climate-stress migration routes into Sudan and beyond.

The Nile has sustained civilisations precisely because it flows, adapting to terrain and season. Its future should reflect that same dynamism. A cooperative settlement over GERD would signal that Africa’s great rivers can be governed by partnership rather than power, by law rather than legacy. In an era defined by climate stress and demographic growth, such an outcome would resonate far beyond the Horn of Africa.

A practical roadmap would combine a drought-year operating formula agreed by all three capitals, an openly accessible basin-wide data platform powered by shared hydrological and satellite monitoring, and a regional energy-sharing compact that aligns downstream water security with upstream development.

If cooperation deepens, the basin could become a model for climate-resilient shared infrastructure; if mistrust persists, accelerating rainfall extremes and longer dry spells will turn periodic disputes into perennial instability.

History will remember whether this moment deepened division or nurtured a shared horizon. The waters themselves offer a quiet lesson: progress downstream is impossible without justice upstream, and stability upstream is fragile without reassurance downstream. In the end, the river demands not just engineers and lawyers — it demands a shared politics that recognises that flowing together is the only way it continues to flow at all.”