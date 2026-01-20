The Streets of Iran Are Burning, and So Is the Myth of Stability

Estimates of the human cost of the unrest vary dramatically; U.S.-based monitors such as HRANA report at least 2,571 people killed, while some outlets and activist networks have cited far higher figures, including claims of around 12,000 deaths.

Iran’s streets have seen this story before, yet each time it unfolds, the emotional toll deepens and the global stakes sharpen. The latest wave of protests, met with live ammunition, internet blackouts and mass arrests, is not merely another episode of domestic unrest. It is the culmination of a long historical arc in which power has repeatedly been secured through force, legitimacy eroded by fear, and the promise of dignity deferred for generations. What is unfolding now feels less like a sudden rupture and more like an exhausted society reaching the limits of endurance.

Iran’s modern trauma is inseparable from foreign intervention and authoritarian consolidation. The 1953 overthrow of Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, orchestrated by the foreign intelligence, did more than remove a democratically elected leader; it rewired the relationship between state and society. It taught Iranians that sovereignty could be bargained away and that popular will could be crushed with outside help. When the Shah fell in 1979, the revolution promised independence and justice, yet it replaced one form of unaccountable power with another. The Islamic Republic built its legitimacy on resistance to imperialism, but over time that resistance hardened into a security state that treated dissent as treason.

The cost of this trajectory is measurable, not abstract. The Iran–Iraq War alone claimed an estimated 500,000 lives, draining the country’s human capital and militarising politics for a generation. Decades later, sanctions, mismanagement and corruption have hollowed out the economy. Inflation has surged above 40 per cent in recent years, youth unemployment remains stubbornly high, and the national currency has lost the bulk of its value since the collapse of the nuclear deal. These are not just statistics; they are the daily pressures that pushed shopkeepers, students and workers into the streets chanting that their lives mattered more than distant wars in Gaza or Lebanon.

The response has been brutally familiar. Human rights organisations report dozens killed in days, with security forces using military-grade weapons against unarmed crowds. Hospitals have allegedly been raided, bodies removed, and families intimidated into silence. Internet shutdowns have attempted to erase evidence in real time. Such strategies may restore surface calm, but they deepen the legitimacy crisis gnawing at the core of the state. It’s been described as the current unrest as the most serious challenge to Iran’s rulers since the Iran–Iraq War, precisely because it cuts across class, gender and geography.

This is where the regional and global stakes sharpen. Iran today is not an isolated polity; it is a central node in Middle Eastern geopolitics. Its proxies stretch from Lebanon to Yemen, its missiles and nuclear programme sit at the centre of international negotiations, and its internal stability directly affects energy markets and regional security. Yet the reaction of neighbouring states has been conspicuously muted. Gulf capitals, once quick to amplify unrest in rival states, have largely chosen silence. This is less indifference than calculation. A collapsing Iran would not deliver neat strategic gains; it could unleash refugee flows, embolden militias and trigger escalation across multiple fronts.

Significantly, Riyadh and Doha have moved quickly to contain escalation rather than stoke it. Saudi officials have privately and publicly signalled that they will not allow their territory or airspace to be used for strikes on Iran, while Qatar — host to important U.S. facilities — has pushed a public and behind-the-scenes diplomatic line urging restraint and de-escalation. Both capitals have been part of a Gulf effort to persuade Washington to refrain from military action that would risk widening the conflict and undermining regional stability.

Oman stands out as a quiet exception. With a track record that includes facilitating the 2015 nuclear talks and brokering ceasefires in Yemen, Muscat has cultivated a reputation for discreet mediation. Its diplomacy draws on pragmatism rather than grandstanding, and it understands Iran’s political psychology intimately. Whether such behind-the-scenes engagement can temper the current crisis remains uncertain, but it underscores a broader truth: regional actors see containment and de-escalation, not confrontation, as the least bad options.

Western responses have oscillated between condemnation and caution. Joint statements from European capitals urging restraint are morally necessary yet politically thin. Washington’s rhetorical support for protesters’ rights sits alongside an acute awareness of history. The memory of Iraq and Afghanistan looms large, reinforcing the fear that overt intervention would only validate Tehran’s narrative of foreign conspiracy. International law further constrains action. Iran is a signatory to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which it is plainly violating, yet enforcement mechanisms are weak when major powers are divided, and vetoes loom at the UN Security Council.

The contradiction is stark. A state that demands recognition as a responsible regional power simultaneously treats its own citizens as internal enemies. This tension corrodes trust beyond Iran’s borders. It complicates any revival of nuclear diplomacy, fuels scepticism in European parliaments, and reinforces arguments in Washington and Jerusalem that coercion, not engagement, is the only language Tehran understands.

For Australia, which traditionally tries to balance human-rights advocacy with multilateral diplomacy, the crisis is particularly awkward. Canberra has already moved beyond statements: it expelled Iran’s ambassador, suspended its embassy in Tehran and announced steps to list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation. Those measures respond to acute national-security concerns at home, but they also constrain Australia’s options — making it harder to publicly press for human-rights improvements without being accused of escalation or of stoking Tehran’s siege narrative.

Comparisons offer sobering lessons. Egypt’s 2011 uprising toppled a president but entrenched military rule. Syria’s protests slid into a catastrophic war. Iran’s situation is distinct, yet the pattern is familiar: when regimes rely solely on force, they may survive, but they do so by hollowing out the social contract. Iran’s own history is instructive here. The Constitutional Revolution of the early 20th century briefly established limits on royal power before foreign interference and internal repression snuffed it out. Each failure to institutionalise accountability has left a residue of cynicism that resurfaces in moments like this.

What, then, is left? The language of sovereignty cannot indefinitely justify the killing of citizens. Nor can the language of resistance mask economic decay and political exclusion. International actors, including Australia, should press for independent investigations into the killings, targeted sanctions against those directly responsible, and protection for civil society actors. At the same time, broad punitive measures that worsen humanitarian suffering should be avoided. History shows they strengthen hardliners and fracture societies further.

Invasions have broken this region before, and Iranians know it. That is why the demand rising from Iran’s streets is not for foreign salvation, but for dignity at home. The answer cannot be more bullets. It must be restraint, release, and dialogue—before the social contract collapses beyond repair. The Gulf states, too, face a choice: to remain silent, or to quietly insist—through the OIC or trusted mediation—that Islamic governance cannot be sustained by bloodshed. History will remember who chose stability through courage, and who mistook silence for prudence.

Ultimately, Iran’s future cannot be dictated from outside. The chants heard on its streets make that clear. They speak of reclaiming agency, not inviting occupation. The most constructive role for the international community is to keep the space for that agency open: by documenting abuses, amplifying Iranian voices, and refusing to normalise violence as governance. Stability purchased through blood is illusory. A region already stretched by conflict cannot afford another society pushed past the breaking point.

Iran’s agonising journey is far from over. Whether this chapter becomes another entry in a long ledger of repression or the beginning of a painful recalibration will depend on choices made in Tehran. The world is watching, not with the expectation of easy solutions, but with the understanding that what happens in Iran will reverberate well beyond its borders, shaping the moral and strategic landscape of the Middle East for years to come.

The responsibility for stabilising the neighbourhood now sits with the Gulf itself. The GCC states — with the diplomatic reach, economic levers and proximity to Tehran that others lack — must use every tool short of force to prevent spillover: coordinated mediation, credible humanitarian channels, explicit guarantees against the use of Gulf territory for strikes, and a unified diplomatic message that violence is illegitimate wherever it comes from. If Gulf capitals choose leadership over passivity, they can help preserve regional order without inviting foreign boots on the ground; if they do not, the failure will be theirs to answer for.

The hour for Gulf leadership is not a moment to be deferred — it is a mandate.