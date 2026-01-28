Casualties in the Fight for Democracy

“Ultimately, what I have learned is that government repression can have a disruptive impact on our work, but we can turn a negative into a positive. The extent to which we can creatively, intelligently and fearlessly demonstrate the truth of what we are about when responding to what they are doing to us is the extent to which we will strengthen and build our movement.”

-from my 2020 book, Burglar for Peace: Lessons Learned in the Catholic Left’s Resistance to the Vietnam War

The murders of Rene Good and Alex Pretti by, in Joe Rogan’s words, “Gestapo”-like agents of ICE and Customs Border Protection is having huge political impacts. It’s so bad politically for the Trumpfascists that even Steven Miller has just put out a statement trying to put distance between him and the Pretti killing.

The Democratic Party in Congress is overwhelmingly unified as of right now in its efforts to force some changes in the way these agencies operate. That would not be happening to the degree and with the breadth that it is if not for these two murders.

But it’s not just the murders that are generating this response. It is the massive actions in the streets of Minneapolis/St. Paul, as well as elsewhere in solidarity. It is the organized, nonviolent, community-based efforts to make it hard for ICE/CBP to carry out their reign of terror without exposure and visible opposition via videos, whistles, horns and standing up for justice in the streets where they are trying to operate.

From all that I have seen, it is mainly white people who are in the streets. This makes sense given ICE/CBP’s use of racial profiling, stopping mainly Black and Brown people, in their search for undocumented immigrants. It is reasonable that many would want to limit their exposure to Trump’s agents of repression.

“Standing up for racial justice”—this is the name of an important national organization which, for years, has been working with white people to strengthen their anti-racist consciousness and willingness to take action against racism. This group and other predominantly white groups on local, state and national levels have been doing the same thing for a long time. The massive, multi-racial movement in response to the murder of George Floyd six years ago is another manifestation of what has been developing for many years throughout the country among progressive and decent white people at the grassroots.

This is a very good, very hopeful development.

Can we expect more people taking nonviolent solidarity actions in the streets to be physically attacked, arrested or killed? Yes. It is unrealistic to think otherwise given the depth of racism, patriarchal and militaristic ideas and practices among Trump supporters. But well-organized and disciplined activism and organizing can reduce those casualties.

A week after Trump was elected I wrote a column, Dealing With Government Repression, offering my ideas about how we could best deal with what we knew would be coming. I wrote this toward the beginning of it:

“There are a number of things which are essential to successful resistance to government repression. When I say ‘successful’ I don’t mean that there won’t be casualties on our side, people behind bars, some for months or years, or people physically attacked and injured or worse, or job losses or greater economic hardship. We need to accept that under a Trump/MAGA regime this is all likely.”

I went on to conclude with these words:

“It’s a drag that we’re on the defensive on a national level and will be for at least a couple years to come, but that’s where we are. There are so many issues that we won’t be able to move forward on nationally, the deepening climate emergency being a huge one. But in this time of testing we owe it to the best within us and to those coming after us to stand as strong and gentle and loving as we can as we go about our essential work and activism. Generations past have pointed the way for us, and generations to come are counting on us.”

So far, throughout the country, in inspiring and hopeful ways, we are rising up to our historic tasks. Our ancestors would be proud.

Ted Glick has been a progressive activist and organizer since 1968. He is the author of the recently published books, Burglar for Peace and 21st Century Revolution, both available at https://pmpress.org . More info can be found at https://tedglick.com.