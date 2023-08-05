    Donate Login
    Ecology Health US

    Cardiovascular ER Visits Plunged After Pittsburgh Coal Plant Shut, Study Finds

    "Our analysis adds to the growing body of scientific evidence that policies implemented to regulate and reduce fossil fuel-related air pollution have real public health benefit," said a study co-author.
    avatarBy Z ArticleNo Comments2 Mins Read
    Source: Common Dreams
    Smoke belches from the Shenango Coke Works in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. on February 15, 2015. (Photo: Jon Dawson/flickr/cc)

    Emergency room visits by people suffering heart attacks and strokes significantly decreased almost immediately after one of the largest coal-processing plants in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania shut down in 2016, a study published this week revealed.

    The study—published in the journal Environmental Research: Health—found “immediate and/or longer-term cumulative local cardiovascular health benefits” after the January 2016 closure of the Shenango Coke Works on Pittsburgh’s Neville Island following millions of dollars in government fines for polluting the air and water over its 54 years of operation.

    Researchers Wuyue Yu and George Thurston observed a 90% drop in sulfur pollution, “as well as significant reductions in coal-related fine particulate matter constituents (sulfate and arsenic) after the closure,” resulting in “a 42% immediate drop… in cardiovascular emergency department visits from the pre-closure mean.”

    The study found an even greater long-term reduction in cardiovascular ER visits, which plummeted by 61% in the three years after the plant’s closure.

    “The immediate and long-term benefits from dramatic reductions in exposure to air pollution are also analogous to the steady reductions in illness and disease that have been observed over time following smoking cessation,” Thurston, a professor at the Departments of Medicine and Population Health at NYU Langone, said in a statement.

    “Our analysis adds to the growing body of scientific evidence that policies implemented to regulate and reduce fossil fuel-related air pollution have real public health benefit,” Thurston added.

    Each year, air pollution kills more people worldwide than wars, tobacco, and various diseases combined—around 8.7 million deaths annually, according to one study, or nearly 1 in 5 of all global fatalities.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate
    avatar

    Brett Wilkins is a San Francisco-based writer and activist whose work focuses on issues of war and peace and human rights. He is a staff writer at Common Dreams and a member of the international socialist writers’ group Collective 20. Before joining Common Dreams, he was a longtime freelance journalist and essayist whose articles appeared in a wide variety of print and online publications including Counterpunch, Truthout, Salon.com, Antiwar.com, Asia Times, The Jakarta Post, Alternet, teleSUR, Yahoo News, Mondoweiss, EcoWatch, and Venezuela Analysis.

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.