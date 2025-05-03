Reporters Without Borders Sounds Alarm on US Press Freedom Under Trump

Press freedom in the United States has fallen to its lowest level since Reporters Without Borders (also known as Reporters Sans Frontières or RSF) began publishing its annual ranking more than 20 years ago, with President Donald Trump’s return to power “greatly exacerbating the situation,” RSF said Friday.

The U.S. fell from 55th to 57th place on RSF’s World Press Freedom Index, marking the second straight year that the situation in the country which lists freedom of the press first in its Bill of Rights has been classified as “problematic.” The report comes ahead of World Press Freedom Day on May 3.

The U.S. has been trending downward on RSF’s index since 2013, when it ranked 32nd in global press freedom. A decade later, it had fallen to 45th place before plunging to 55th place last year amid Trump’s attacks on the media.

“Trump was elected to a second term after a campaign in which he denigrated the press on a daily basis and made explicit threats to weaponize the federal government against the media,” the report states.

“His early moves in his second mandate to politicize the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), ban The Associated Press from the White House, or dismantle the U.S. Agency for Global Media, for example, have jeopardized the country’s news outlets and indicate that he intends to follow through on his threats, setting up a potential crisis for American journalism,” the publication continues, accusing Trump of using “false economic pretexts” to “bring the press into line.”

“The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides broad protections for the press. However, no meaningful press freedom legislation has been passed at the national level in recent years despite the country’s consistent slide on the Press Freedom Index,” the report notes. “The PRESS Act, a federal shield law, failed to pass for a second successive time in 2024. More than a dozen states and communities have proposed or enacted laws to limit journalists’ access to public spaces, including barring them from legislative meetings and preventing them from recording the police.”

RSF continued:

Economic constraints have a considerable impact on journalists. Roughly one-third of the American newspapers operating in 2005 have now shuttered. While some public media outlets, and radio stations in particular, have been able to offset this decline thanks to online subscription models, others have found ways to sustain growth through individual donations. Massive waves of layoffs swept the U.S. media throughout 2023 and 2024 and have continued into 2025, affecting both local newsrooms and major legacy outlets. Many parts of the country are now considered news deserts, with the disappearance of local news outlets reaching crisis levels. Since 2022, more than 8,000 journalists have been laid off in the U.S.

Furthermore, “more Americans have no trust in the media than trust it a fair amount. Online harassment, particularly towards women and minorities, is also a serious issue for journalists and can impact their quality of life and safety.”

“Politicians’ open disdain for the media has trickled down to the public,” RSF added. “Journalists reporting on the ground can face harassment, intimidation, and assault while working. When covering demonstrations, journalists are sometimes attacked and physically assaulted by protestors or wrongfully arrested by police. According to the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, there were 49 journalist arrests in 2024 compared to only 15 in 2023. The last journalist to be killed in the course of his work was Dylan Lyons in February of 2023.”

RSF paints a grim picture for journalism around the world.

“The conditions for practicing journalism are bad in half of the world’s countries,” as “less than 1% of the world’s population lives in a country where press freedom is fully guaranteed,” the report states.

Noting that economic self-sufficiency is critical to a free press, RSF editorial director Anne Bocandé said in a statement that “guaranteeing freedom, independence, and plurality in today’s media landscape requires stable and transparent financial conditions.”

“Without economic independence, there can be no free press,” Bocandé continued. “When news media are financially strained, they are drawn into a race to attract audiences at the expense of quality reporting, and can fall prey to the oligarchs and public authorities who seek to exploit them. When journalists are impoverished, they no longer have the means to resist the enemies of the press — those who champion disinformation and propaganda.”

“The media economy must urgently be restored to a state that is conducive to journalism and ensures the production of reliable information, which is inherently costly,” she added. “Solutions exist and must be deployed on a large scale. The media’s financial independence is a necessary condition for ensuring free, trustworthy information that serves the public interest.”

RSF’s new rankings come days after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi ended a Biden administration policy that strictly limited the Justice Department’s authority to seize journalists’ records and compel them to testify in leak investigations.

On Wednesday, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) published a report on Trump’s first 100 days in office, which the group said were “marked by a flurry of executive actions that have created a chilling effect and have the potential to curtail media freedoms.”

“From denying access to upending respect for the independence of a free press to vilifying news organizations to threatening reprisals, this administration has begun to exert its power to punish or reward based on coverage,” CPJ said. “Whether in the states or on the streets, this behavior is setting a new standard for how the public can treat journalists.”

“The uncertainty and fear resulting from these actions have caused requests for safety advice to increase as journalists and newsrooms aim to prepare for what might be next,” the group added. “These moves represent a notable escalation from the first Trump administration, which also pursued banning and deriding elements of the press. After nearly a decade of repeating insults and falsehoods, and filing lawsuits, Trump has normalized disdain for media to an alarming degree.”