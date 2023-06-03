As Second-Round Talks End, Activists Urge Nations to Not Let Industry Dilute Global Plastics Treaty

As the second session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee wrapped up in Paris with an agreement to develop the first draft of a Global Plastics Treaty by November, climate, environmental, and other advocacy groups on Friday urged governments not to allow fossil fuel and other corporate interests to water down the landmark accord.

“Time is running out and it is clear from this week’s negotiations that oil-producing countries and the fossil fuel industry will do everything in their power to weaken the treaty and delay the process,” Graham Forbes, Greenpeace USA’s global plastics campaign lead, said in a statement. “While some substantive discussions have taken place, there is still a huge amount of work ahead of us.”

“Plastic pollution and the climate crisis are two sides of the same coin,” Forbes added. “The Global Plastics Treaty must tackle plastic production head-on. This will align with the need to stay within 1.5℃ and move the world away from its plastic addiction. Anything else less than that, and the treaty will fail.”

Why do we need a Global Plastics Treaty?



Big oil and big brands continue to make a profit while indigenous peoples, marginalised and affected communities bear the brunt of social injustice and the climate and plastic crisis.



Governments from around 170 nations, NGOs, and plastics industry lobbyists spent the week at the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters in the French capital hammering out the framework for the world’s first treaty aimed at reducing plastic pollution.

As Reuters reports:

Though the first half of the five-day negotiations was spent arguing over procedural issues, delegations split into two groups to discuss the range of control measures that can be taken to stop plastic pollution as well as whether countries should develop national plans or set global targets to tackle the problem. By the session’s close on Friday, countries agreed to prepare a “zero draft” text of what would become a legally binding plastics treaty and to work between negotiation sessions on key questions such as the scope and principles of the future treaty. The “zero draft” text would reflect options from the wide-ranging positions of different countries by the start of the next round of talks to be held in Nairobi, Kenya, in November.

Ana Rocha, who directs the Global Plastics Program at GAIA, lamented that the conference “hosted at least 190 industry lobbyists, who used their access and infinite resources to promote tech-fixes like chemical ‘recycling,’ and plastic credits, while fenceline communities, waste pickers, Indigenous peoples, youth, and other members of civil society most impacted by plastic pollution had very limited opportunity to hold the mic.”

“If we are to achieve a strong plastics treaty, member states must listen to and represent their people, not the very industry that is profiting from this crisis,” Rocha added.

Julie Teel Simmonds, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, praised the United States for helping to “jumpstart substantive talks in Paris,” however, she added that the U.S. “must come to the next session with a bold commitment to cut plastic production.”

“The U.S. hasn’t yet been willing to put the reduction of plastic production front and center in this treaty, and we can’t curb pollution without drastically scaling back its creation,” she asserted. “At the next negotiations, the United States should take direct aim at the pervasive plastic that’s infiltrating every corner of our planet by hitting hard on production.”