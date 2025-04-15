Albert Einstein, Anti-Fascist

There are two important anniversaries at the end of this week. Saturday, April 19th is the day the American Revolution against King George III and British colonialism began 250 years ago at Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts.

The American Revolution was a mixed bag, to be sure. The new United States of America which emerged from the successful defeat of England was an inspiration to other revolutions—in France, Haiti, South America and elsewhere—which advanced human society for the better. But US American independence, even as it birthed a Constitution which included the all-important Bill of Rights, allowed for the continuation and enslavement of Africans, and it led to brutal, devastating wars visited upon the Indigenous peoples of the North American continent.

In 2025, building upon successful movements in the 19th and 20th centuries to end slavery, support Indigenous rights and sovereignty, the rights of women and more, there will be actions around the country in opposition to today’s would-be King George, fascist Donald Trump. Under the slogan, “No Kings!,” April 19, 2025 will see the latest in a series of massive and visible, coordinated national protests against the Trumpfascists

The day before the 19th is also an important day historically. On that day 70 years ago, April 18, the 20th century’s most prominent scientist, Albert Einstein, died. But Einstein was more than a scientist, the proponent of the theory of relativity. He was also a public opponent of Hitler and the rise of Nazi fascism.

A film which came out last year, Einstein and the Bomb, provides important historical information about this not so well known fact of Einstein’s life. Here is how it was explained in a review of this important movie last year in The Guardian publication:

“Einstein was public enemy No 1 in Germany. In May 1933, a brochure entitled Jews Are Watching You accused Einstein of ‘lying atrocity propaganda against Adolf Hitler’. Under his picture, it stated: ‘Not yet hanged.’

“In September, after German secret agents assassinated the Jewish philosopher Theodor Lessing in Czechoslovakia, the Nazis – who had already stolen Einstein’s savings, raided his summerhouse, ransacked his Berlin apartment and taken his violin – offered a reward of at least £1,000 for his murder.

“The next day, Einstein yielded to his wife Elsa’s pleas to leave her in the holiday home they had been renting near Ostend in Belgium and flee to England by sea. He would never set foot on continental Europe again.

“Prior to that point, Einstein had been an avowed, passionate advocate for non-violence and pacifism. But at the end of that three weeks, he gave a speech to 10,000 people at the Royal Albert Hall in London where he effectively said there is an existential threat to European civilization, and we will have to fight it.”

For the next 12 years, until the military defeat of Naziism in 1945, Einstein spoke and wrote and took action as part of that worldwide resistance movement.

There can be no doubt that, were he alive today, Einstein would be outspoken and active against Trump and MAGA. This is a source of strength as we take actions and do the deep organizing which is the absolute bedrock of what can be a successful movement not just to defeat Trump and MAGA but to bring about the systemic changes needed in our wounded, struggling, but also beautiful world.