Activists Sing for Climate Justice Outside Biden’s Home

Happy New Year from Z Friend, Ted Glick and BeyondExtremeEnergy @BXEAction

A rain-soaked, straggly but passionate group of 8 climate justice activists, and a dog, singing directly in front of Joe Biden’s house in Wilmington, De. as 2022 turned into 2023. We begin singing at the 4 minute mark. And below are the words we sang, to the tune of Auld Lang Syne.

Auld Biden Syne

Should old acquaintance with fossil fuels be finally put to an end,

And renewables accelerate, a green new deal amen.

A green new deal,

A green new deal,

Is what the country needs,

And here we are at Biden’s house,

Saying: climate emergency, lead.

Will Biden pledge to change our course

And serve all human kind

No fossil fuels, no klepto rule

Joe Biden, now’s the time

The time is here, for this new year

Emergency declare

The stewards of this earth come forth, so we leave a world to share

The time has sadly passed us by

To avert a major loss

But we cannot lie soundly by

As we see a rising cost

Our brethren facing droughts and floods

Our forests burned to dust

But every life that we can save

Confronts us as a must

For auld lang syne, my friends

For auld lang syne

We’ll breathe a draught of fresher air

If Biden heeds the science

We’ll breathe a draught of fresher air

Extinction be postponed

But Joe must first his conscience search

And strike a righteous tone

When all the science goes for naught and politicians jeer,

We stand up for our grandchildren and call for Joe to hear.

We call for Joe to hear us now

Demand for Joe to hear

Declare an end to fossil fuels

For life in future years.