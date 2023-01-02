    Login
    Activists Sing for Climate Justice Outside Biden’s Home

    Demand for Joe to hear... Declare an end to fossil fuels... For life in future years.
    Source: @BXEAction

    Happy New Year from Z Friend, Ted Glick and BeyondExtremeEnergy @BXEAction

    A rain-soaked, straggly but passionate group of 8 climate justice activists, and a dog, singing directly in front of Joe Biden’s house in Wilmington, De. as 2022 turned into 2023. We begin singing at the 4 minute mark. And below are the words we sang, to the tune of Auld Lang Syne.

    Auld Biden Syne

    Should old acquaintance with fossil fuels be finally put to an end,
    And renewables accelerate, a green new deal amen.
    A green new deal,
    A green new deal,
    Is what the country needs,
    And here we are at Biden’s house,
    Saying: climate emergency, lead.

    Will Biden pledge to change our course
    And serve all human kind
    No fossil fuels, no klepto rule
    Joe Biden, now’s the time
    The time is here, for this new year
    Emergency declare
    The stewards of this earth come forth, so we leave a world to share

    The time has sadly passed us by
    To avert a major loss
    But we cannot lie soundly by
    As we see a rising cost
    Our brethren facing droughts and floods
    Our forests burned to dust
    But every life that we can save
    Confronts us as a must

    For auld lang syne, my friends
    For auld lang syne
    We’ll breathe a draught of fresher air
    If Biden heeds the science
    We’ll breathe a draught of fresher air
    Extinction be postponed
    But Joe must first his conscience search
    And strike a righteous tone

    When all the science goes for naught and  politicians jeer,
    We stand up for our grandchildren and call for Joe to hear.
    We call for Joe to hear us now
    Demand for Joe to hear
    Declare an end to fossil fuels
    For life in future years.

    Ted Glick has devoted his life to the progressive social change movement. After a year of student activism as a sophomore at Grinnell College in Iowa, he left college in 1969 to work full time against the Vietnam War. As a Selective Service draft resister, he spent 11 months in prison. In 1973, he co-founded the National Committee to Impeach Nixon and worked as a national coordinator on grassroots street actions around the country, keeping the heat on Nixon until his August 1974 resignation. Since late 2003, Ted has played a national leadership role in the effort to stabilize our climate and for a renewable energy revolution. He was a co-founder in 2004 of the Climate Crisis Coalition and in 2005 coordinated the USA Join the World effort leading up to December actions during the United Nations Climate Change conference in Montreal. In May 2006, he began working with the Chesapeake Climate Action Network and was CCAN National Campaign Coordinator until his retirement in October 2015. He is a co-founder (2014) and one of the leaders of the group Beyond Extreme Energy. He is President of the group 350NJ/Rockland, on the steering committee of the DivestNJ Coalition and on the leadership group of the Climate Reality Check network.

    About

