    A Day Off with Pay and Much More

    A Healthcare Worker’s Fight for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    Source: Originally published by Z. Feel free to share widely.

    Sabrina Chaumette is an Oakland, CA resident and a licensed
    clinical social worker and a member of the National Union of
    Healthcare Workers (NUHW) at Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland
    Medical Center. The past half dozen years has been the scene of a war
    between the California HMO behemoth and its clinical health care
    workers. There have been strikes and threats of strikes, contract fights
    and contract rejections; last summer’s open-ended strike lasted ten
    weeks; NUHW won an array of major concessions, above all on staffing
    and scheduling, including MLK Jr. Day off with pay.

    Chaumette has been at Kaiser 14 years. And she has been through
    it all, but one issue has been especially important to her. Martin Luther
    King’s birthday has been a national holiday since 1986 but here in
    California thousands of health care workers have not had the day off, let
    alone with pay.

    Two years ago, Kaiser told its staff that it would include MLK’s
    birthday as a paid holiday in its next contract, 2022, only soon to retreat
    on the issue, saying it was not yet the right time. In response, clinicians
    at Kaiser’s medical centers in Oakland and Richmond threatened to
    strike. Kaiser again promised to act on the holiday. The therapists
    angered by the first promise broken decided to stike anyway, walking
    off the job on MLK’s birthday, 2022, forcing Kaiser’s hand.

    The drive to make Kaiser recognize the King Holiday was
    spearheaded by NUHW’s Racial Justice & Equity Committee, where
    therapists made recognizing Martin Luther King Day as a paid holiday a
    top priority for addressing structural racism within Kaiser.

    Why is the holiday so important to Chaumette? Why did
    Chaumette and her colleagues strike Kaiser, a giant corporation with an
    ill-deserved liberal reputation? Here are her answers.

    ***

    I always worked MLK Day because the way Kaiser handled MLK
    Day was unlike other holidays. In order to have it off, you had to spend

    the day doing community service somewhere. You’re not required to do
    service for Christmas Day or New Year’s Day or Thanksgiving.

    As a Black mental health therapist at Kaiser Permanente, I’ve
    always felt ashamed when I’d offer my Black patients an appointment
    on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They’ll ask me why I’m working, and
    when I tell them that it’s not a paid holiday at Kaiser, they’ll ask, “How
    can Kaiser do that? Doesn’t the organization know this is important?”

    So, a patient choosing to delay an intake order to see a Black
    clinician is likely to be influenced by the mistrust of the mental health
    system which has a history of not treating Black patients in a culturally
    relevant manner. For example, not acknowledging the way systemic
    racism, the history of segregation, red lining, police over patrolling Black
    communities might leave them very guarded about entering a large
    mental health system in an inner- city clinic which doesn’t have enough
    providers who look like their mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters.

    As a Black mental health therapist, I have to navigate my own
    experiences of racism while bearing the brunt of holding my

    community’s collective trauma. It’s a responsibility I cherish. But it’s
    also a difficult burden to shoulder. I had anxiety attacks when our team
    lost a Black therapist. But I knew they truly had to go because they had
    done the best they could, and they couldn’t do it anymore. They had to
    take care of themselves. I do everything I can to help my patients. I come
    in early, stay late, book them when I should be doing my paperwork or
    give them five minutes of phone coaching — anything to help them feel
    connected to me. But it’s a terrible burden knowing that you can’t
    provide your patients the care they need.

    That’s why following the murder of George Floyd, my colleagues
    in Oakland and Richmond reached out to Kaiser management about
    finally taking action to address structural racism and help support
    clinicians of color and provide better mental health care to patients of
    color.

    The only thing Kaiser executives agreed to do was finally make
    Martin Luther King Jr. Day a paid holiday for mental health clinicians in
    2022. And then most of the year goes by and around November 2021

    leadership sent a message saying they made a mistake — that they
    hadn’t had permission to make it final yet. And so, all these months we
    had been believing we were going to get MLK day off. If the chief tells
    you that you have MLK Day off, that’s not gossip. It felt like this was
    another way of feeling dismissed.

    I cried in a staff meeting when I got the news. It felt like a slap in
    the face to the community we serve and to us as Black health care
    professionals. It’s a decision that tells Kaiser’s patients and
    its employees that we’re not going to honor Black lives — that
    everything Kaiser says about racial justice is just lip service.

    Part of King’s legacy is the work he did to desegregate our
    hospitals and our health care. At a news conference in 1966, in
    connection to the annual meeting of the Medical Committee for Human
    Rights, he noted, “Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the
    most shocking and inhuman.”

    Those of us who provide mental health services for Kaiser in
    Oakland and Richmond decided we wouldn’t be working on Martin

    Luther King Jr. Day 2022. We’d be striking — not only because Kaiser
    went back on its word to finally make Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday
    a paid holiday for us, but because Kaiser still refuses to address
    structural racism and work with us to provide appropriate care for all
    marginalized communities. In Oakland, a city where 1 in 4 people is
    Black, Kaiser has only five Black mental health therapists on its adult
    team. Even though we provide mental health care, it feels like we’re the
    MASH unit.

    With them taking it back, I just felt it was too much. They kept
    asking us to apologize for their insensitivity to the community. It just
    seemed like a strike was the right thing to do. Kaiser CEO Greg Adams
    then sent an email to workers announcing that Kaiser will finally make
    Martin Luther King Jr. Day a paid holiday for all Kaiser employees —
    but not until 2023, nearly 40 years after it became a federal holiday and
    more than a decade after our union, the National Union of Healthcare
    Workers, first requested it.

    It’s hard to believe that Kaiser would have taken that action if we
    hadn’t already announced that we were striking on Martin Luther King
    Jr. Day. And, it’s hard for us to believe that Kaiser will take any
    significant steps to improve conditions for therapists and patients of
    color if we don’t keep up the pressure.

    I feel proud because no one in my community can say I didn’t
    stand for something. I believe we did that as a union group, because I
    didn’t trust that Kaiser wouldn’t have come back and said “we’re not
    ready yet for 2023.”

    When I talked with other Black clinicians about what they are
    planning to do on MLK Day [last month, January 2023], they said they
    plan to rest. As I think about it now, because we deal with so much
    trauma from our community, rest is necessary. We have a large caseload
    of people who specifically want to work with us — so our burden is
    very heavy. We are tired and there are too few of us to carry as many
    patients as we try to serve.

    We want to serve them because what happens to them could
    happen to us, to me. I am the mother of three adult sons. When they
    leave the house, I try not to think too hard about them and their travels.
    It is my greatest fear that they will get profiled and not come home.

    When they were teens, we practiced how to get stopped by the
    police. I hated taking their innocence away. But I had to keep them
    alive. So do the parents I serve. After a police shooting, most of the
    trauma work I am doing is with Black parents who worry about their
    children leaving the house. They are almost stuck with fear. This is a
    trauma response. They too are trying to tell their children how to stay
    alive and it is awful that we have to do this. This is what is so
    heartbreaking about my work and why this MLK Day is a day to rest, so
    that on Tuesday I can keep showing up.

    So, on MLK Day 2022 we struck. It was a wonderful collective
    feeling to walk together with people because you all believe in
    something and you’re doing it as a community and you all believe it’s
    right, even though you know that it comes at a cost to you. You’re there

    without pay, and you have to reschedule your patients. But when I
    believe in something and it feels moral – for me there’s nothing else to
    do.

    I think it got stronger with the people who went out on strike
    because they believed in what we were doing and it was in solidarity.
    Even though I was one of only three Black clinicians in Oakland, there
    were all these people who were allies that showed up for me, and they
    didn’t have to. They showed up for me and they showed up for their
    clients.

    On Monday, January 16, 2023 all Kaiser employees, for the first
    time, received Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday.

    ***

    This interview has been adapted from an op ed and an interview.

    Also see, https://znetwork.org/znetarticle/the-strike-at-kaiser-
    continues/

    The NUHW is a new union. Starting from scratch in 2009, it now
    has 16,000 members in hospitals and clinics from Eureka to San Diego.
    This month, Black History month, it’s website honors Black Change
    Makers: see NUHW statement on Black History Month, “Celebrating
    Black History,” NUHW.org.:

    “Our movement is rooted in the ongoing shared struggle for equal
    rights and full equality. And, our work will never be complete until we
    create an anti-racist healthcare system that fully supports caregivers

    and patients of color and provides all patients with culturally-
    responsive care.

    “NUHW would not exist without the hard work and sacrifices of
    Black and Brown members and the inspiration that we all draw from the
    civil rights leaders of the past and present. We honor the lives and the
    legacies of those who came before us and stand out among us, and we
    welcome you to support and get to know their work.”

     

    Cal Winslow is a retired Fellow in Environmental History at the University of California, Berkeley and is Director of the Mendocino Institute. He was trained as an historian at Antioch College and Warwick University where he studied under the direction of the late Edward Thompson. He is a co-author of the re-released Albion's Fatal Tree (Verso 2011). In the 1970s he worked as a warehouseman, truck driver and journalist, a participant in and observer of the rank-and-file workers’ rebellion of the decade. He is an editor of Rebel Rank and File, Labor Militancy and Revolt from below During the Long 1970s (Verso, 2010). He taught labor studies at the Center for Worker Education, City College of New York and was a visiting Senior Lecturer at the Northern College for Residential Adult Working Class Education in South Yorkshire. His is author of many books, including E.P. Thompson and the Making of the New Left (Monthly Review 2014). His most recent is Radical Seattle, the General Strike of 1919 (Monthly Review, 2019). He lives with his family on the Mendocino Coast of Northern California. He and his wife, Faith Simon, a Family Nurse Practitioner specializing in pediatrics, are founding members of Mendocino Parents for Peace and are associated with the Bay Area gathering Retort.

