A Day Off with Pay and Much More

Sabrina Chaumette is an Oakland, CA resident and a licensed

clinical social worker and a member of the National Union of

Healthcare Workers (NUHW) at Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland

Medical Center. The past half dozen years has been the scene of a war

between the California HMO behemoth and its clinical health care

workers. There have been strikes and threats of strikes, contract fights

and contract rejections; last summer’s open-ended strike lasted ten

weeks; NUHW won an array of major concessions, above all on staffing

and scheduling, including MLK Jr. Day off with pay.

Chaumette has been at Kaiser 14 years. And she has been through

it all, but one issue has been especially important to her. Martin Luther

King’s birthday has been a national holiday since 1986 but here in

California thousands of health care workers have not had the day off, let

alone with pay.

Two years ago, Kaiser told its staff that it would include MLK’s

birthday as a paid holiday in its next contract, 2022, only soon to retreat

on the issue, saying it was not yet the right time. In response, clinicians

at Kaiser’s medical centers in Oakland and Richmond threatened to

strike. Kaiser again promised to act on the holiday. The therapists

angered by the first promise broken decided to stike anyway, walking

off the job on MLK’s birthday, 2022, forcing Kaiser’s hand.

The drive to make Kaiser recognize the King Holiday was

spearheaded by NUHW’s Racial Justice & Equity Committee, where

therapists made recognizing Martin Luther King Day as a paid holiday a

top priority for addressing structural racism within Kaiser.

Why is the holiday so important to Chaumette? Why did

Chaumette and her colleagues strike Kaiser, a giant corporation with an

ill-deserved liberal reputation? Here are her answers.

***

I always worked MLK Day because the way Kaiser handled MLK

Day was unlike other holidays. In order to have it off, you had to spend

the day doing community service somewhere. You’re not required to do

service for Christmas Day or New Year’s Day or Thanksgiving.

As a Black mental health therapist at Kaiser Permanente, I’ve

always felt ashamed when I’d offer my Black patients an appointment

on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They’ll ask me why I’m working, and

when I tell them that it’s not a paid holiday at Kaiser, they’ll ask, “How

can Kaiser do that? Doesn’t the organization know this is important?”

So, a patient choosing to delay an intake order to see a Black

clinician is likely to be influenced by the mistrust of the mental health

system which has a history of not treating Black patients in a culturally

relevant manner. For example, not acknowledging the way systemic

racism, the history of segregation, red lining, police over patrolling Black

communities might leave them very guarded about entering a large

mental health system in an inner- city clinic which doesn’t have enough

providers who look like their mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters.

As a Black mental health therapist, I have to navigate my own

experiences of racism while bearing the brunt of holding my

community’s collective trauma. It’s a responsibility I cherish. But it’s

also a difficult burden to shoulder. I had anxiety attacks when our team

lost a Black therapist. But I knew they truly had to go because they had

done the best they could, and they couldn’t do it anymore. They had to

take care of themselves. I do everything I can to help my patients. I come

in early, stay late, book them when I should be doing my paperwork or

give them five minutes of phone coaching — anything to help them feel

connected to me. But it’s a terrible burden knowing that you can’t

provide your patients the care they need.

That’s why following the murder of George Floyd, my colleagues

in Oakland and Richmond reached out to Kaiser management about

finally taking action to address structural racism and help support

clinicians of color and provide better mental health care to patients of

color.

The only thing Kaiser executives agreed to do was finally make

Martin Luther King Jr. Day a paid holiday for mental health clinicians in

2022. And then most of the year goes by and around November 2021

leadership sent a message saying they made a mistake — that they

hadn’t had permission to make it final yet. And so, all these months we

had been believing we were going to get MLK day off. If the chief tells

you that you have MLK Day off, that’s not gossip. It felt like this was

another way of feeling dismissed.

I cried in a staff meeting when I got the news. It felt like a slap in

the face to the community we serve and to us as Black health care

professionals. It’s a decision that tells Kaiser’s patients and

its employees that we’re not going to honor Black lives — that

everything Kaiser says about racial justice is just lip service.

Part of King’s legacy is the work he did to desegregate our

hospitals and our health care. At a news conference in 1966, in

connection to the annual meeting of the Medical Committee for Human

Rights, he noted, “Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the

most shocking and inhuman.”

Those of us who provide mental health services for Kaiser in

Oakland and Richmond decided we wouldn’t be working on Martin

Luther King Jr. Day 2022. We’d be striking — not only because Kaiser

went back on its word to finally make Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday

a paid holiday for us, but because Kaiser still refuses to address

structural racism and work with us to provide appropriate care for all

marginalized communities. In Oakland, a city where 1 in 4 people is

Black, Kaiser has only five Black mental health therapists on its adult

team. Even though we provide mental health care, it feels like we’re the

MASH unit.

With them taking it back, I just felt it was too much. They kept

asking us to apologize for their insensitivity to the community. It just

seemed like a strike was the right thing to do. Kaiser CEO Greg Adams

then sent an email to workers announcing that Kaiser will finally make

Martin Luther King Jr. Day a paid holiday for all Kaiser employees —

but not until 2023, nearly 40 years after it became a federal holiday and

more than a decade after our union, the National Union of Healthcare

Workers, first requested it.

It’s hard to believe that Kaiser would have taken that action if we

hadn’t already announced that we were striking on Martin Luther King

Jr. Day. And, it’s hard for us to believe that Kaiser will take any

significant steps to improve conditions for therapists and patients of

color if we don’t keep up the pressure.

I feel proud because no one in my community can say I didn’t

stand for something. I believe we did that as a union group, because I

didn’t trust that Kaiser wouldn’t have come back and said “we’re not

ready yet for 2023.”

When I talked with other Black clinicians about what they are

planning to do on MLK Day [last month, January 2023], they said they

plan to rest. As I think about it now, because we deal with so much

trauma from our community, rest is necessary. We have a large caseload

of people who specifically want to work with us — so our burden is

very heavy. We are tired and there are too few of us to carry as many

patients as we try to serve.

We want to serve them because what happens to them could

happen to us, to me. I am the mother of three adult sons. When they

leave the house, I try not to think too hard about them and their travels.

It is my greatest fear that they will get profiled and not come home.

When they were teens, we practiced how to get stopped by the

police. I hated taking their innocence away. But I had to keep them

alive. So do the parents I serve. After a police shooting, most of the

trauma work I am doing is with Black parents who worry about their

children leaving the house. They are almost stuck with fear. This is a

trauma response. They too are trying to tell their children how to stay

alive and it is awful that we have to do this. This is what is so

heartbreaking about my work and why this MLK Day is a day to rest, so

that on Tuesday I can keep showing up.

So, on MLK Day 2022 we struck. It was a wonderful collective

feeling to walk together with people because you all believe in

something and you’re doing it as a community and you all believe it’s

right, even though you know that it comes at a cost to you. You’re there

without pay, and you have to reschedule your patients. But when I

believe in something and it feels moral – for me there’s nothing else to

do.

I think it got stronger with the people who went out on strike

because they believed in what we were doing and it was in solidarity.

Even though I was one of only three Black clinicians in Oakland, there

were all these people who were allies that showed up for me, and they

didn’t have to. They showed up for me and they showed up for their

clients.

On Monday, January 16, 2023 all Kaiser employees, for the first

time, received Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday.

***

This interview has been adapted from an op ed and an interview.

Also see, https://znetwork.org/znetarticle/the-strike-at-kaiser-

continues/

The NUHW is a new union. Starting from scratch in 2009, it now

has 16,000 members in hospitals and clinics from Eureka to San Diego.

This month, Black History month, it’s website honors Black Change

Makers: see NUHW statement on Black History Month, “Celebrating

Black History,” NUHW.org.:

“Our movement is rooted in the ongoing shared struggle for equal

rights and full equality. And, our work will never be complete until we

create an anti-racist healthcare system that fully supports caregivers

and patients of color and provides all patients with culturally-

responsive care.

“NUHW would not exist without the hard work and sacrifices of

Black and Brown members and the inspiration that we all draw from the

civil rights leaders of the past and present. We honor the lives and the

legacies of those who came before us and stand out among us, and we

welcome you to support and get to know their work.”