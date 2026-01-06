Close Menu
    Zohran Mamdani’s Inaugural Speech

    By Z Video
    Source: DRM News

    New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers a historic, fiery inaugural speech, vowing to fight corporate greed, restore government accountability, and make NYC a city for all residents, not just the wealthy. He promises bold action on affordability, safety, and inclusion. The address highlights Hope, Inclusion, and Citywide Reforms.

    An inauguration ceremony was held on the steps of New York City Hall as Mamdani was sworn in as mayor, marking a significant moment in city politics. Prominent figures including Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and other politicians and public figures were expected to attend the event, highlighting its national political significance.

    Zohran Mamdani represents New York’s 36th district in the state assembly.

