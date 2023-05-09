Your Money or Your Life? Private Vs. Public Healthcare In the US, China and Cuba

Many U.S. politicians say that our private healthcare model is the best there is. Many in the U.S. and around the world, however, would beg to differ. BT was joined by Dr. Samira Addrey, a U.S.-based Cuban trained doctor, and Dr. Steve Ye, Doctor of Sports Medicine in Ruijin Hospital in Shanghai to discuss the differences and similarities of healthcare in China, Cuba and the stark contrast between those examples and the U.S. for-profit medical industry.

Overlap is a global conversation show based on a simple concept — while US elites are working to build a new Cold War environment with China, we want to do the opposite, with people-to-people dialogue and virtual exchanges that show how much we have in common, and how much we have to lose from a new policy of isolation and demonization. This show is made in collaboration with our friends at WaveMedia @WaveMedia, a private media house in China.