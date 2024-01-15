Why We Need Socialism

In this Our Changing Climate climate change video essay, I look a how and why socialism, specifically ecosocialism, is crucial to mitigating climate change and building a just and equitable world. Specifically, I look at how capitalism can not exist in harmony with the natural world by investigating the concept of “metabolic rift.” I then unpack what exactly ecosocialism is through the examples of various authors and activists. Ultimately, a planned, rational, anti-imperialist, anti-colonial, and deeply democratic mode of production is the only path forward for true harmony with the natural world. That economic formulation is ecosocialism.

Timestamps:

0:00 – Intro

1:20 – The Metabolic Rift

4:28 – What is Ecosocialism?

8:29 – Visions of Ecosocialism

18:49 – Lessons from Cuba

24:15 – Towards Ecosocialism