In this Our Changing Climate climate change video essay, I look at how we can decrease overconsumption, overproduction, and consumerism through degrowth. Specifically, I look at why we need degrowth. What exactly degrowth is, and then I explore how we might achieve a degrowth-oriented zero-carbon world.
Timestamps:
0:00 – Intro
2:07 – Neverending Growth
8:07 – The Trap of Green Growth
11:23 – Why Degrowth?
15:42 – Critiques of Degrowth
19:39 – What Does Degrowth Actually Look Like?
ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.Donate