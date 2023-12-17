    Donate
    Why We Need Degrowth

    By Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Our Changing Climate

    In this Our Changing Climate climate change video essay, I look at how we can decrease overconsumption, overproduction, and consumerism through degrowth. Specifically, I look at why we need degrowth. What exactly degrowth is, and then I explore how we might achieve a degrowth-oriented zero-carbon world.

    Timestamps:
    0:00 – Intro
    2:07 – Neverending Growth
    8:07 – The Trap of Green Growth
    11:23 – Why Degrowth?
    15:42 – Critiques of Degrowth
    19:39 – What Does Degrowth Actually Look Like?

