    Why We Need a World Without Cars

    By Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Our Changing Climate

    In this Our Changing Climate climate change video essay, I look at the future of transportation. Specifically, I uncover why we need a world without cars. Instead, we need a future of dense interconnected public transit that is anti-racist, anti-ableist, and anti-capitalist. A transportation system that prioritizes people through pedestrian, bike, and public transit-centered design.

    Further Reading and Resources:
    https://ourchangingclimate.notion.sit…

    Timestamps:
    0:00 – Intro
    1:38 – Transportation Is Never Just About Moving Around
    7:26 – The Problem With Cars
    11:33 – Transportation of Tomorrow

