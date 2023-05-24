Why China’s Diplomatic Assertiveness Scares the U.S.

According to U.S. politicians, military leaders and the media, everything China does on the international stage – brokering peace deals, expanding economic initiatives, building ports — is part of an aggressive campaign to weaken the United States. While China is becoming more assertive diplomatically, is the U.S. interpretation of why accurate or is it projection and delusion? And how does it relate to China’s internationalist past? What does it mean for the future of the Global South and the world order? To discuss this and more, Rania Khalek was joined by Tings Chak, a researcher at the Tricontinental Institute and a member of the Dongsheng News collective.
