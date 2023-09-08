    Donate Login
    Activism Culture Reimagining Society Vision & Strategy

    What Our Cities Are Missing

    avatarBy Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Andrewism

    Let’s unravel the defining characteristics of third places, tap into their historical significance and evolution, and explore how we can build and nurture the enduring allure of these social sanctuaries in the modern world.

    Shoutout to @COLORMIND.mp4 for his co-producing and voicing on the skit!

    Introduction – 0:00
    What Are Third Places? –     1:57
    The Benefits of Third Places –     7:02
    The Historical Power of the Third Place –     8:34
    What Happened To Third Places? –     9:52
    Le Third Place –     13:33
    A Few Teensy Critiques –     16:08
    Radical, Revived Third Places –     24:20

    Title Card Music: Where We Go by Jelani Aryeh
    Thumbnail Art: Ernie Barnes
    Support me on Patreon!     https://www.patreon.com/saintdrew 
    outro music: Cedar Womb by joe zempel YouTube:        / @joezempel  

    Sources & Resources:
    The Great Good Place by Ray Oldenburg
    https://www.theatlantic.com/family/ar…
    https://www.thegoodtrade.com/features…
    https://www.brookings.edu/articles/th…
    https://medium.com/illumination/the-d…
    https://inthesetimes.com/article/big-…

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate
    avatar

    Andrew Sage is an anarchist writer, video producer, and organizer from Trinidad and Tobago. He is the founder of Saint Who and Andrewism. Follow him on Twitter @_saintdrew.

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.