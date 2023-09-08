What Our Cities Are Missing

Let’s unravel the defining characteristics of third places, tap into their historical significance and evolution, and explore how we can build and nurture the enduring allure of these social sanctuaries in the modern world.

Shoutout to @COLORMIND.mp4 for his co-producing and voicing on the skit!

Introduction – 0:00

What Are Third Places? – 1:57

The Benefits of Third Places – 7:02

The Historical Power of the Third Place – 8:34

What Happened To Third Places? – 9:52

Le Third Place – 13:33

A Few Teensy Critiques – 16:08

Radical, Revived Third Places – 24:20



Title Card Music: Where We Go by Jelani Aryeh

Thumbnail Art: Ernie Barnes

Support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/saintdrew

outro music: Cedar Womb by joe zempel YouTube: / @joezempel

Sources & Resources:

The Great Good Place by Ray Oldenburg

https://www.theatlantic.com/family/ar…

https://www.thegoodtrade.com/features…

https://www.brookings.edu/articles/th…

https://medium.com/illumination/the-d…

https://inthesetimes.com/article/big-…