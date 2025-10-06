Close Menu
    What Happens After Capitalism?

    By Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Our Changing Climate

    In this Our Changing Climate climate change video essay, I examine what ecosocialism might look like in the future.

    From zero-carbon, accessible, and free public transit, to low-cost housing, all the way to a planned economy, an ecosocialist future would seek to bring better well-being to all people and the planet.

    Thumbnail art by:
    Aerroscape (Alex Rommel) –   / aerroscape_art  
    Sean Bodley –   / seanbodley  
    Find more Solarpunk art here: https://storyseedlibrary.org/

