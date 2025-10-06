What Happens After Capitalism?

In this Our Changing Climate climate change video essay, I examine what ecosocialism might look like in the future.
From zero-carbon, accessible, and free public transit, to low-cost housing, all the way to a planned economy, an ecosocialist future would seek to bring better well-being to all people and the planet.
Thumbnail art by:
Aerroscape (Alex Rommel) – / aerroscape_art
Sean Bodley – / seanbodley
Find more Solarpunk art here: https://storyseedlibrary.org/
