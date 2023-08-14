What Does It Mean To Live A Good Life?

Today we’ll be exploring the potent Indigenous philosophy of Buen Vivir and its conceptions of how we can live a good life through harmony with nature, community-based living, and the interconnectedness of all things.

Introduction – 0:00

What is Buen Vivir? – 2:54

Key Principles of Buen Vivir – 10:16

Conclusion – 14:33



Sources & Resources:

Rethinking the World from the Perspective of Buen Vivir by Alberto Acosta

BUEN VIVIR by Eduardo Gudynas

outro music: Cedar Womb by joe zempel YouTube: / @joezempel