    Donate Login
    Featured Indigenous Vision & Strategy

    What Does It Mean To Live A Good Life?

    avatarBy Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Andrewism

    Today we’ll be exploring the potent Indigenous philosophy of Buen Vivir and its conceptions of how we can live a good life through harmony with nature, community-based living, and the interconnectedness of all things.

    Introduction – 0:00
    What is Buen Vivir? –     2:54
    Key Principles of Buen Vivir –     10:16
    Conclusion –     14:33

    Sources & Resources:
    Rethinking the World from the Perspective of Buen Vivir by Alberto Acosta
    BUEN VIVIR by Eduardo Gudynas

    Support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/saintdrew 
    outro music: Cedar Womb by joe zempel YouTube:        / @joezempel  

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate
    avatar

    Andrew Sage is an anarchist writer, video producer, and organizer from Trinidad and Tobago. He is the founder of Saint Who and Andrewism. Follow him on Twitter @_saintdrew.

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.