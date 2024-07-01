What Does a Solarpunk City Look Like?

In this Our Changing Climate climate change video essay, I examine why we need solarpunk, ecosocialist, and degrowth-oriented cities. Specifically, I look at what those future cities might look like, and the failures of capitalist cities today.

Further Reading and Resources: https://ourchangingclimate.notion.sit…

I highly recommend checking out Andrewism’s video on Solarpunk cities: • How To Build A Solarpunk City

Timestamps:

0:00 – Intro

1:07 – The Capitalist City

9:01 – Seends of Change

11:02 – Cities of the Future

19:26 – Building the Future