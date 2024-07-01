Close Menu
    What Does a Solarpunk City Look Like?

    By Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Our Changing Climate

    In this Our Changing Climate climate change video essay, I examine why we need solarpunk, ecosocialist, and degrowth-oriented cities. Specifically, I look at what those future cities might look like, and the failures of capitalist cities today.

    Further Reading and Resources: https://ourchangingclimate.notion.sit…

    I highly recommend checking out Andrewism’s video on Solarpunk cities:    • How To Build A Solarpunk City   

    Timestamps:
    0:00 – Intro
    1:07 – The Capitalist City
    9:01 – Seends of Change
    11:02 – Cities of the Future
    19:26 – Building the Future

