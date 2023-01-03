What Can Lula Deliver for Brazil?

As the saying goes, the third time’s the charm. For newly sworn-in Brazilian president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, commonly known as ‘Lula’, it’s a chance to take his nation in a new direction. He has inherited a bitterly divided country with a bleak economic outlook. And an Amazon rainforest suffering from the decisions of his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro – who allowed extensive deforestation. Bolsonaro skipped the handover ceremony and is now in the United States. So, is this a new dawn for Brazil? and what challenges remain for its new leader?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests: Guilherme Casaroes – Professor of Political Science at Fundacao Getulio Vargas University.

Nizar Messari – Professor of International Relations at Al Akhawayn University.

Vinicius de Carvalho – Reader in Brazilian and Latin American Studies at King’s College London. He’s also Editor of the Anthem Brazilian Studies Series.