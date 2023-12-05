West Sabotaged Ukraine Peace Deal with Russia

The United States has played a key role in fueling the wars in both Israel-Palestine and Ukraine.

The US government has sought to prevent peace in Gaza, vetoing resolutions in the UN Security Council that call for a ceasefire, while sending weapons to Israel to help it bomb densely populated civilian areas, contributing to the killing of more than 15,000 Palestinians, approximately 70% of whom are women and children.

Since 2022, Washington has done exactly the same in Ukraine, torpedoing peace proposals that Russia had supported.

This has been confirmed by numerous sources, including the former leader of Germany and a top Ukrainian official, as well as Israel’s ex prime minister.

Germany’s former leader says US sabotaged Russia-Ukraine peace talks

This October, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder explained in an interview how he had tried to negotiate peace between Ukraine and Russia in 2022.

Ukraine’s overtly anti-Russian newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported on his bombshell remarks.

Moscow had a concrete peace plan laid out, according to Schröder. It was based on five points: “Ukraine’s rejection of NATO membership, two official languages in Ukraine, Donbas autonomy, security guarantees for Ukraine, and negotiations on the status of Crimea”, Ukrainska Pravda wrote.

But the former German leader said the United States sabotaged the peace talks.

“The only people who could resolve the war over Ukraine are the Americans”, Schröder emphasized.

“During the peace talks in March 2022 in Istanbul with [Ukraine’s Defense Minister] Rustem Umierov, Ukrainians did not agree to peace because they were not allowed to. They had to coordinate everything they talked about with the Americans first”, he recalled.

“However, nothing eventually happened. My impression is that nothing could happen because everything else was decided in Washington. It was fatal”, Schröder added.

The former German head of state likewise warned that Russia will never accept NATO expansion into Ukraine and Georgia.

“Regardless of who is in power, there is a belief in Russia that the West wants to expand further with NATO, namely into the post-Soviet area. Keywords: Georgia and Ukraine. No one at the head of Russia will allow this to happen. This danger analysis may be emotional, but it is real for Russia. The West must understand this and compromise accordingly; otherwise, peace will be tough to achieve”, Schröder stressed, in the comments quoted by Ukrainska Pravda.

Top Ukrainian official

The former German chancellor’s observations were further bolstered by the remarks of a top Ukrainian official.

In November, Davyd Arakhamia sat down for an interview with Ukraine’s TV channel 1+1. Arakhamia is the parliamentary faction leader of the political party of Ukraine’s Western-backed President Volydmyr Zelensky.

This interview was also reported on by Ukraine’s vehemently anti-Russian newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.

Arakhamia represented Ukraine in the peace talks with Russia in Türkiye in March 2022.

At those negotiations, Arakhamia admitted that Russia did indeed want peace, and neutrality “was the most important thing for them”.

“They [the Russians] were prepared to end the war if we agreed to – as Finland once did – neutrality, and committed that we would not join NATO”, the top Ukrainian official said, according to a translation by Ukrainska Pravda.

“They really hoped almost to the last moment that they would force us to sign such an agreement so that we would take neutrality”, he added.

But Ukraine’s Western sponsors were adamantly opposed to the peace proposal.

“When we returned from Istanbul, [British Prime Minister] Boris Johnson came to Kyiv and said that we would not sign anything with them at all, and let’s just fight”, Arakhamia recalled.

Israel’s ex PM says US killed Ukraine peace deal

These important testimonies from Germany’s former leader and a top Ukrainian official both echo an admission made by Israel’s former prime minister.

Israel’s ex Prime Minister Naftali Bennett explained in a February 2023 interview how he had been a mediator between Ukraine and Russia the year before.

“Anything I did was coordinated down to the last detail with the US, Germany, and France”, Bennett said. And “there was a legitimate decision by the West to keep striking Putin”.

Referring to the NATO bloc’s response to the peace proposal, the interviewed asked, “So they blocked it?”

Bennett replied, “Basically, yes. They blocked it, and I thought they’re wrong”.