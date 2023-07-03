We Need To Rethink Justice

Join me as I seek to define and redefine crime, critique current approaches, and outline transformative alternatives to our troubled justice system.
Introduction – 0:00
Defining Crime – 1:37
Redefining Crime – 6:54
Better Responses to Crime – 10:30
Tranformative Justice – 18:01
Bad People – 23:54
Conclusion – 25:39
Sources & Resources: Are Prisons Obsolete by Angela Davis
Police Abolition by Dean Spade
Bad People: Irredeemable Individuals & Structural Incentives by William Gillis
When “Restorative Justice” Means Restoring Peace, Not Justice by William Gillis
Justice, Primitive and Modern: Dispute Resolution in Anarchist and State Societies by Bob Black
What about the r*pists? by Multiple authors
