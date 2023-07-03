    Donate Login
    Activism Featured Law, Crime, & Justice Vision & Strategy

    We Need To Rethink Justice

    avatarBy Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Andrewism

    Join me as I seek to define and redefine crime, critique current approaches, and outline transformative alternatives to our troubled justice system.

    Check out @olurinatti!:    / @olurinatti  

    Introduction – 0:00
    Defining Crime – 1:37
    Redefining Crime – 6:54
    Better Responses to Crime – 10:30
    Tranformative Justice – 18:01
    Bad People – 23:54
    Conclusion – 25:39

    Support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/saintdrew
    Music: @ForeignManInAForeignLand Sun (prod. salmon the ghost) https://soundcloud.com/salmontheghost
    outro music: Cedar Womb by joe zempel YouTube:    / @joezempel  
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3vVDn…

    Sources & Resources: Are Prisons Obsolete by Angela Davis
    Police Abolition by Dean Spade
    Bad People: Irredeemable Individuals & Structural Incentives by William Gillis
    When “Restorative Justice” Means Restoring Peace, Not Justice by William Gillis
    Justice, Primitive and Modern: Dispute Resolution in Anarchist and State Societies by Bob Black
    What about the r*pists? by Multiple authors

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate
    avatar

    Andrew Sage is an anarchist writer, video producer, and organizer from Trinidad and Tobago. He is the founder of Saint Who and Andrewism. Follow him on Twitter @_saintdrew.

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.