    We Need Better Tools

    Source: Andrewism

    The pursuit of a better future involves questioning the very foundations of our current society, including the forms of technology that uphold it. Today we explore Ivan Illich’s concept of an “overgrowth of tools,” and the need to develop new tools, transform existing ones, and even discard some altogether.

    Introduction – 0:00

    Exploring Our Tools – 1:43

    The Overgrowth of Tools & Its Consequences – 7:35

    Tools For Conviviality – 11:04

    Defining A Convivial Society – 15:38

    Criticisms – 20:00

    Illich’s Impact – 23:28

    Outro – 26:02

     

    Andrew Sage is an anarchist writer, video producer, and organizer from Trinidad and Tobago. He is the founder of Saint Who and Andrewism. Follow him on Twitter @_saintdrew.

