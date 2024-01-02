    Donate
    Interview War and Peace Weapons & Disarmament

    War, Propaganda, and The Arms Trade: An Interview with John Pilger

    Source: Merchants of Death War Crimes Tribunal

    This video evidentiary episode of the Merchants of Death War Crimes Tribunal contains a unique interview conducted in May 2023 by the Tribunal with renowned journalist and documentarian John Pilger, who passed away this past Saturday, December 30.

    John spent decades exposing abuses of power by governments and corporations, beginning his career in the early 1960s. He uncovered state-sanctioned atrocities and was a relentless voice for the dispossessed in his countless articles, books, and documentaries.

    During this interview with the Tribunal, John details his work investigating war, propaganda, and the arms trade. It is a fascinating conversation with a giant of journalism.

    John Richard Pilger (9 October 1939 – 30 December 2023) was an Australian journalist, writer, scholar, and documentary filmmaker. Based mostly in the UK since 1962, John Pilger has been an internationally influential investigative reporter, a strong critic of Australian, British and American foreign policy since his early reporting days in Vietnam, and has also condemned official treatment of Indigenous Australians. Twice winner of Britain’s Journalist of the Year Award, he has won many other awards for his documentaries on foreign affairs and culture. He was also a cherished ZFriend.

