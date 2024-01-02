War, Propaganda, and The Arms Trade: An Interview with John Pilger

This video evidentiary episode of the Merchants of Death War Crimes Tribunal contains a unique interview conducted in May 2023 by the Tribunal with renowned journalist and documentarian John Pilger, who passed away this past Saturday, December 30.

John spent decades exposing abuses of power by governments and corporations, beginning his career in the early 1960s. He uncovered state-sanctioned atrocities and was a relentless voice for the dispossessed in his countless articles, books, and documentaries.

During this interview with the Tribunal, John details his work investigating war, propaganda, and the arms trade. It is a fascinating conversation with a giant of journalism.