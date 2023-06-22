Video Game Developers Are Unionizing Too

The global video games market nets more than $200 billion in revenue a year. Like every other industry, gaming profits are made possible by countless workers. While many video game workers share an affinity for gaming, they don’t clock in to feed their passions. They work to survive, and many barely make enough to do that. For UFCW 401 workers in Edmonton, conditions at their minimum wage jobs were bad enough before COVID-19 hit. After video game testers were called back into the office earlier than anyone else, they started organizing. James Russwurm of UFCW 401 joins The Real News to discuss conditions in the gaming industry and share the story of how Edmonton’s video game testers found power in a union. Studio Production: Jesse Freeston Post-Production: Cameron Granadino
