    Donate
    Login
    Palestine & Israel US

    US Response to Genocide

    By Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: TYT Investigates

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers one of the greatest speeches of her career. AOC delivers a powerful House floor speech on the devastating crisis in Gaza. She’s calling for the United States to help the millions of innocent women and children in Gaza that are currently suffering and to stop aiding Israel with weapons and resources. AOC delivers a masterclass speech like no other and shows she means business on the House floor

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.