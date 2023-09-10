    Donate Login
    Ukrainian Dissident Resists NATO’s Proxy War

    By , Max Blumenthal
    Source: The Grayzone

    Ukrainian journalist and exiled antiwar dissident Ruslan Kostaba has been jailed and brutally attacked for his years of opposition to his government’s war in the Donbas, and his calls for peace with Russia. From exile, he speaks to The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal about the growing movement in Ukraine against escalating the war, and the price his countrymen face for attempting to escape the war.

    ||| The Grayzone ||| Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com

