Close Menu
    Donate
    Login
    Interview Palestine & Israel

    Trump-Netanyahu Gaza ‘Peace Plan’ Is a Trap

    By , Eugene Puryear Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: BeakThrough News

    Yara Shoufani of the Palestinian Youth Movement discusses the Trump-Netanyahu Gaza “peace plan,” designed without any Palestinian input and envisioning British war criminal Tony Blair overseeing Gaza. She calls it a U.S.-Israeli ploy to “turn the tables and isolate Hamas” while forcing Palestinians into a lose-lose surrender. “No matter how many visits Netanyahu makes to the U.S., or how much they pay TikTok influencers to spew Israeli propaganda” Shoufani says, “the mass movement show us that these efforts to control the narrative and to win people back over to Israel’s side are futile because people’s lives have changed forever in terms their support and conviction for the Palestinian people.”

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    No Paywalls. No Billionaires.
    Just People Power.

    Z Needs Your Help!

    ZNetwork reached millions, published 800 originals, and amplified movements worldwide in 2024 – all without ads, paywalls, or corporate funding. Read our annual report here.

    Now, we need your support to keep radical, independent media growing in 2025 and beyond. Every donation helps us build vision and strategy for liberation.

    CONTRIBUTE

    Subscribe

    Join the Z Community – receive event invites, announcements, a Weekly Digest, and opportunities to engage.