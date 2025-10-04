Trump-Netanyahu Gaza ‘Peace Plan’ Is a Trap

Yara Shoufani of the Palestinian Youth Movement discusses the Trump-Netanyahu Gaza “peace plan,” designed without any Palestinian input and envisioning British war criminal Tony Blair overseeing Gaza. She calls it a U.S.-Israeli ploy to “turn the tables and isolate Hamas” while forcing Palestinians into a lose-lose surrender. “No matter how many visits Netanyahu makes to the U.S., or how much they pay TikTok influencers to spew Israeli propaganda” Shoufani says, “the mass movement show us that these efforts to control the narrative and to win people back over to Israel’s side are futile because people’s lives have changed forever in terms their support and conviction for the Palestinian people.”
