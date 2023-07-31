    Donate Login
    They Were Released From Guantanamo. But The Horrors Didn’t End

    By , Eddie Conway Z Video
    Source: The Real News Network

    The revelations of widespread torture of detainees at the illegal US naval base in Guantanamo, Cuba, rattled the American conscience during the Bush Jr. administration. Two decades later, detainments at Guantanamo continue, but the public has largely moved on. Yet for many former detainees of Guantanamo, release from their former prison has just opened a new chapter of horrors. A recent report from Elise Swain of The Intercept reveals that instead of being sent home, some 30 percent of former Guantanamo detainees were deported to a third country such as Kazakhstan, the UAE, and others. Despite being released from Guantanamo, these former detainees continue to experience arbitrary detention under the Kazakh and Emirati governments while being prevented from reuniting with their families. Elise Swain joins Rattling the Bars to explain these new revelations.

     

    Elise Swain is Photo Editor of The Intercept. Click here to read her article: https://theintercept.com/2023/06/27/g…

