These Men Spent Over 120 Years in Prison—Parole Reform Now!

Less than 15 percent of parole-eligible prisoners serving life sentences in Maryland have been released since 2015. With advocates across the state clamoring for parole reform, Maryland’s legislature has the opportunity to address the state’s soul-crushing parole system this legislative session. Al Brown and Yaya Hakisemaya, who each served decades in Maryland’s prison system, join Rattling the Bars to share their firsthand experiences with the parole system.
ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.Donate