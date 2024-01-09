    Donate
    Login
    Civil Liberties Interview Law, Crime, & Justice US

    These Men Spent Over 120 Years in Prison—Parole Reform Now!

    By , Al Brown , Mansa Musa Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: The Real News Network

    Less than 15 percent of parole-eligible prisoners serving life sentences in Maryland have been released since 2015. With advocates across the state clamoring for parole reform, Maryland’s legislature has the opportunity to address the state’s soul-crushing parole system this legislative session. Al Brown and Yaya Hakisemaya, who each served decades in Maryland’s prison system, join Rattling the Bars to share their firsthand experiences with the parole system.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.