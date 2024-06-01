Close Menu
    Climate Change Ecology

    The Real Trap of Consumerism

    By Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Our Changing Climate

    In this Our Changing Climate climate change video essay, I look at the real trap of consumerism. Specifically, I dive into why consumerism is not actually the real cause of exploitation and the climate crisis, but instead a symptom of capitalism. Capitalist overproduction drives companies and corporations to create false needs and desires, which leads to overconsumption. We need to shift our attention away from consumerism and overconsumption and towards overproduction.

