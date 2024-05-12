    Donate
    The Real Reason the US is Invading Haiti

    The US is moving forward with its plans to invade Haiti by way of a UN-backed police force led by Kenya. The intervention was postponed after Haiti’s unelected prime minister Ariel Henry resigned in March but CARICOM's recent appointment of a 'transitional council' has revived the plans. Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor of Global Race in the Institute of Race, Gender, Sexuality and Social Justice (GRSJ) at the University of British Columbia and a member of Black Alliance for Peace, discusses Haiti’s newest puppet leaders and why foreign intervention is not the solution to the deepening crisis in the country.
    By , Eugene Puryear , Rania Khalek Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Break Through News

    Jemima Pierre is a Haitian American scholar and part of Black Alliance for Peace’s Haiti/Americas Team.

