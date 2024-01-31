    Donate
    The Path Away From Extinction

    Thinkers have debated how to organise the economy for generations but in 2024, it’s time to set the record straight. Capitalism has to go. It will either destroy itself or be destroyed by the ecological and social shocks of the climate crisis. That doesn’t mean we have to resort to broken forms of totalitarian socialism. There are economic alternatives and in this video I’ll outline a few for us to try out in a 21st Century Revolution.

