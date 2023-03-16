The Labour Files – The Forde Response

In July 2022, independent barrister Martin Forde KC produced a report on racism and factionalism in the British Labour Party. Commissioned by the party leader, Kier Starmer, it identified what it called a “hierarchy of racism”, with antisemitism taken more seriously within the Party than other forms of racism. Now Forde speaks publicly for the first time to Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit. He reveals he has heard almost nothing from the Labour Party since the report was published. And he says he resisted pressure from the BBC to remove criticism of its 2019 Panorama documentary, Is Labour Anti-Semitic? Forde said he felt “vindicated” by the I-Unit investigation, The Labour Files, which he found fascinating. Released in September 2022, the investigation revealed the inner workings of Britain’s opposition party, which many believe will form the next government.
Source: Al Jazeera Investigations