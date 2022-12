The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine

This lecture by Dr. Rashid Khalidi, Edward Said Professor of Modern Arab Studies in the History Department at Columbia University, was presented on October 13, 2022, as part of an initiative to develop Palestinian studies at the University of Waterloo. Based on his 2020 book, The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance 1917-2017, Professor Khalidi lays out a framework for understanding the conflict over Palestine.