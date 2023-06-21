The Espionage Act: Why Trump and Assange Aren’t the Same

A UK court denied Julian Assange’s latest attempt to appeal against extradition to the US, where he faces criminal charges under the Espionage Act. A week later, former President Donald Trump was indicted on charges under the Espionage Act as well.

Kevin Gosztola, managing editor of Shadowproof.com, curator of TheDissenter.org newsletter, explains the status of Assange’s case and the intersection with the recent Trump indictment.