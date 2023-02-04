The Dark Truths WikiLeaks Revealed

From backroom deals between Hillary Clinton and Goldman Sachs to US covert operations in Haiti, Tunisia, Italy and beyond, WikiLeaks revealed the dark underbelly of US power. Author and journalist Stefania Maurizi joins The Chris Hedges Report to share her insider perspective on one of the century’s biggest stories, as well as her encyclopedic knowledge of the horrific truths revealed in WikiLeaks’ hundreds of thousands of leaked files.
Source: The Real News Network
Pretty much anyone courageous enough to reveal the truth about bad government actions and make sure the people see the truth so we can know how to act on issues is the “bad guy”…Julian Assange, along with others such as Ed Snowden, Chelsea Manning, and others like them are, as far as I’m concerned, heroes of democracy, not criminals in any form. It says a lot about our current ideology that Julian and others are suffering long-term persecution for telling truth that made some powerful people look bad, but here we are with Trump, with a long list of actual crimes against our national foundation, still walking around running his mouth telling lies, still committing crimes, but all we see about it after the very good investigation and truth we know, is “well, maybe he might be indicted” for maybe one financial crime, maybe he will do a couple of years…what’s wrong with that picture?