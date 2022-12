For over a century, the Espionage Act of 1917 has been used by the US government to silence journalists, whistleblowers, and leftist groups. From Eugene Debs to Julian Assange, the Act has been a repressive tool against dissent. Carey Shenkman, a constitutional lawyer, joins the show to discuss his book A Century of Repression: The Espionage Act and Freedom of the Press to break down the scope and impact of the Act.