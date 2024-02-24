Take Back the Mic! Raise our Voices! Register Our Votes as Demands!

A Day of Nationally-Coordinated Simultaneous Direct Action in 31+ state capitals.
Join us in Building a 3rd Reconstruction by demanding:
- abolishing poverty as the 4th leading cause of death in the US
- a living wage ($15+)
- full voting rights
- no more voter suppression
- worker’s rights & labor rights
- healthcare for all
- affordable, adequate housing
- and end to gun violence, profit & proliferation
- clean air & water
- environmental justice
- fully-funded public education
- just immigration laws
- an end to systemic racism, white supremacy, & the extremist political agenda
There are more than 135 million poor and low-wage people in the nation, rising back towards 140 million in 2019 because of ending Covid relief.
We are building a Third Reconstruction by demanding a public policy agenda that fosters life, not death.
ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.Donate