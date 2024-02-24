    Donate
    Login
    Activism Poverty US

    Take Back the Mic! Raise our Voices! Register Our Votes as Demands!

    March 2nd – Mass Poor People’s and Low-Wage Workers’ Statehouse Assemblies
    By Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Poor People's Campaign

    A Day of Nationally-Coordinated Simultaneous Direct Action in 31+ state capitals. 

    Join us in Building a 3rd Reconstruction by demanding: 

    • abolishing poverty as the 4th leading cause of death in the US 
    • living wage ($15+)
    • full voting rights 
    • no more voter suppression
    • worker’s rights & labor rights 
    • healthcare for all 
    • affordable, adequate housing 
    • and end to gun violence, profit & proliferation 
    • clean air & water 
    • environmental justice 
    • fully-funded public education
    • just immigration laws 
    • an end to systemic racismwhite supremacy, & the extremist political agenda 

    There are more than 135 million poor and low-wage people in the nation, rising back towards 140 million in 2019 because of ending Covid relief. 

    We are building a Third Reconstruction by demanding a public policy agenda that fosters life, not death.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.