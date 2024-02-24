Take Back the Mic! Raise our Voices! Register Our Votes as Demands!

A Day of Nationally-Coordinated Simultaneous Direct Action in 31+ state capitals.

Join us in Building a 3rd Reconstruction by demanding:

abolishing poverty as the 4th leading cause of death in the US

as the 4th leading cause of death in the US a living wage ($15+)

($15+) full voting rights

no more voter suppression

worker’s rights & labor rights

& labor rights healthcare for all

for all affordable, adequate housing

and end to gun violence , profit & proliferation

, profit & proliferation clean air & water

environmental justice

fully-funded public education

just immigration laws

laws an end to systemic racism , white supremacy , & the extremist political agenda

There are more than 135 million poor and low-wage people in the nation, rising back towards 140 million in 2019 because of ending Covid relief.

We are building a Third Reconstruction by demanding a public policy agenda that fosters life, not death.