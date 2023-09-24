System Change: An Ecosocialist Discussion on Environmental Crisis

The worst wildfire season in Canadian history, worsening environmental degradation, and the hottest week ever recorded. Amid the consequences of human impact on our planet becoming increasingly dire, large corporations – including the fossil fuel industry – continue to hold enormous sway over environmental policy and enjoy record levels of profit. Despite numerous international climate agreements and corporate pledges, market based solutions have failed at every stage to offer a credible way out of our current crisis.

It’s in this moment that many in the environmental and climate justice movements are turning away from initiatives based on assumed economic growth and increased profits, and toward a reorganization of the economy able to adequately address the crisis in ways the status quo cannot.

Moderated by Sharmini Peries. Presentations by:

Vinnie Collins – Socialist Project

Niklas Agarwall – Climate Justice Toronto

Recorded in Toronto, 12 September 2023.