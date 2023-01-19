Stella Assange – Free Julian Assange

Stella Assange is the wife and lawyer of Julian Assange – founder of Wikileaks. On this episode Stella describes Julian’s worrying current state in Belmarsh prison, brings us up to date on where things are at with his case and explains how this is not a legal battle but a political and cultural one.

Stella can be followed at : www.twitter.com/stella_assange

And the links mentioned throughout our chat are as follows :

Resources, fundraisers & updates can be found at : www.dontextraditeassange.com

The event on February 11th in London is at: https://dontextraditeassange.com/even…

Also check out : https://ithaka.movie

www.versobooks.com/books/3949-the-trial-of-julian-assange www.plutobooks.com/9780745347615/secret-power