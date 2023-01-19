    Login
    Stella Assange – Free Julian Assange

    Stella Assange is the wife and lawyer of Julian Assange – founder of Wikileaks. On this episode Stella describes Julian’s worrying current state in Belmarsh prison, brings us up to date on where things are at with his case and explains how this is not a legal battle but a political and cultural one.

    Stella can be followed at : www.twitter.com/stella_assange

    And the links mentioned throughout our chat are as follows :

    Resources, fundraisers & updates can be found at : www.dontextraditeassange.com

    The event on February 11th in London is at: https://dontextraditeassange.com/even…

    Also check out : https://ithaka.movie

    www.versobooks.com/books/3949-the-trial-of-julian-assange www.plutobooks.com/9780745347615/secret-power

