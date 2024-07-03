Close Menu
    SOAS Student Encampment Protests Uni’s Complicity in Gaza Genocide

    Source: BreakThrough News

    The student intifada has reached the UK. At the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), students set up an encampment in solidarity with Gaza, taking particular aim at the university’s investments in companies that produce white phosphorus. The Real News reports from London, speaking directly with student organizers calling out their school’s complicity in genocide.

    Producers: Ross Domoney and Nadia Péridot

    Presenter: Nadia Péridot

    Videography and Editing: Ross Domoney

