Close Menu
    Donate
    Login
    Assange Politics/Gov United Kingdom

    Small Victory in the Assange Case: Permission to Appeal Extradition

    By No Comments1 Min Read
    Source: acTVism Munich

    In this video, acTVism Munich provide an update on the extradition case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from London, England. During a two-hour permission to appeal hearing on Monday May 20 at the Royal Courts of Justice, Judges Victoria Sharp and Jeremy Johnson listened to arguments presentated by both the Crown Prosecution Service and the defense. The judges also took into consideration both parties written submissions. Shortly after the hearing concluded, The High Court issued its decision in favor of Mr. Assange, thus permitting him to appeal the extradition order on two technical grounds.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    Join the Z Community – receive event invites, announcements, a Weekly Digest, and opportunities to engage.