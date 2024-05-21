Small Victory in the Assange Case: Permission to Appeal Extradition

In this video, acTVism Munich provide an update on the extradition case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from London, England. During a two-hour permission to appeal hearing on Monday May 20 at the Royal Courts of Justice, Judges Victoria Sharp and Jeremy Johnson listened to arguments presentated by both the Crown Prosecution Service and the defense. The judges also took into consideration both parties written submissions. Shortly after the hearing concluded, The High Court issued its decision in favor of Mr. Assange, thus permitting him to appeal the extradition order on two technical grounds.
