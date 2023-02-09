Slavoj Zizek: Capitalism’s Court Jester?

The philosopher Slavoj Zizek is perhaps the world’s best-known leftist philosopher, often making “top intellectuals” lists, appearing in countless talk shows, and publishing one or more new books every year for the past thirty years. He claims to be a communist and a Marxist. But if he is as radical as he appears to be, why does he enjoy such widespread notoriety in the media? Villanova Philosophy Professor Gabriel Rockhill argues that it is because he is actually an unserious and unthreatening “court jester,” who ends up propping up the very system that he claims to be against.
