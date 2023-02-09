    Login
    Culture Featured Interview Media

    Slavoj Zizek: Capitalism’s Court Jester?

    By , Gregory Wilpert Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Originally published by Z. Feel free to share widely.

    The philosopher Slavoj Zizek is perhaps the world’s best-known leftist philosopher, often making “top intellectuals” lists, appearing in countless talk shows, and publishing one or more new books every year for the past thirty years. He claims to be a communist and a Marxist. But if he is as radical as he appears to be, why does he enjoy such widespread notoriety in the media? Villanova Philosophy Professor Gabriel Rockhill argues that it is because he is actually an unserious and unthreatening “court jester,” who ends up propping up the very system that he claims to be against.

    Related Posts

    Share.

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.