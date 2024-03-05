    Donate
    Interview Law, Crime, & Justice US

    ‘Second look’ Legislation Can Free Longtime Prisoners

    By , Desmond Haneef Perry , Mansa Musa No Comments1 Min Read
    Source: The Real News Network

    The system of mass incarceration in the US offers few second chances to prisoners, and Maryland is no exception. As The Real News has previously reported, the state’s parole system puts incarcerated people at the mercy of an inefficient, capricious process that is unlikely to deliver a speedy release for many. Now, a new bill in the Maryland legislature could create new pathways to freedom for prisoners who’ve served 20 years or more behind bars.

    Alonzo Turner Bey and Desmond Haneef Perry of the MD Second Look Coalition join Rattling the Bars to discuss the Second Look Act (SB123).

